Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles will meet the Rangers in the ALDS

Hello, friends.

We finally got a game time for Saturday. Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled to begin around 1pm, the Orioles announced yesterday. As yet, this is the only game for any series in the division round to have a start time. That’s probably owing to the complications of having to juggle the Billy Joel concert in Baltimore on Saturday night. An early afternoon game was really the only choice for the O’s. We don’t have to be concerned about that. The team was 35-22 in day games this year.

Wednesday also brought the Orioles an opponent for their series. The Rangers put away the Rays with a second straight victory to seal a sweep of the wild card round. Texas held Tampa Bay to just one run in the two games, with the Rays coming one out shy of tying an all-time record for consecutive postseason innings without scoring a run. The Rays 13-0 start to this season ended up with them recording zero postseason wins. I don’t feel too bad for them.

The outcome of that series was a disappointment for me mostly because I wanted to see the losing team tire the winning team out. The Rays, uh, they just didn’t do that. They might have won 99 games in the regular season but it seemed like they had nothing left to offer in the postseason. At no point were they really threatening during the two games. They were lucky to score one run. Texas gets a couple of days off before continuing its postseason journey. Too bad. As it turned out, all four wild card series ended in two-game sweeps. There will be no MLB-level games today. If you really need a fix, you’re going to have to follow box scores from the Arizona Fall League. Orioles prospects on the Mesa Solar Sox will be in action at 6:30pm Arizona time.

What do you think about the Orioles drawing the Rangers in the division round? I’m still a little annoyed about the way the seeding is arranged, such that the Orioles and their top seed had to play what’s probably the superior wild card round winner in Texas. The AL’s most prolific offense is a tough draw.

Then again, maybe it’s not so bad to avoid the Twins, for all that they looked weak with only 87 regular season wins in a division where every one of their opponents finished below .500. They finally exorcised their postseason demon and I wouldn’t feel any better facing a team that is fresh off of doing that. For the division round at least, this is the problem for the Astros. The Orioles are three wins away from potentially worrying about that, or three losses away from all of us worrying about what they’ll be doing in the coming offseason.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

Today in 1966, the Orioles beat the Dodgers to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series. Future Hall of Famers Frank and Brooks Robinson hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the game off fellow future HOF Don Drysdale. Moe Drabowsky relieved a wild Dave McNally in the third inning and pitched the final 6.2 innings, striking out 11 Dodgers while allowing just one hit. The final score was 5-2.

In 1971, the Orioles advanced to the World Series as they completed a sweep of the Athletics with a 5-3 victory in Game 3. Future HOF Reggie Jackson homered twice off future HOF Jim Palmer, but three solo homers were all Palmer allowed in a complete game and the Orioles never trailed in the third game on the way to the sweep.

In 2014, the Orioles also completed a sweep, in that case of the Tigers. A two-run home run hit by Nelson Cruz in the sixth inning was the difference in a 2-1 win. Bud Norris pitched 6.2 scoreless innings. And then the rest of the postseason was canceled.

There is one lone former Oriole who was born on this day. 1996-1998 reliever Terry Matthews was born in 1964. He passed away in 2012 at age 47.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on October 5. Have a safe Thursday.