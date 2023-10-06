Friday Bird Droppings: One day more until the Orioles start writing their postseason story

Hello, friends.

If you can only barely contain your anticipation for the Orioles portion of the postseason to get under way, sorry. There’s still one more day to wait before the O’s get their Division Series going against the Rangers. At least with it being a 1 o’clock start time, none of us will have to wait too long after waking up on Saturday for the party to get rolling. Parking lots will be open at 9:30 in the morning tomorrow and gates will be opening at 10:30. If you just can’t wait, you can get there pretty early and soak in the atmosphere.

But that’s tomorrow. Today we’ve all just got to wait for time to pass. There may, at least, be some dribbles of Orioles news for the series. The team is holding another workout, closed to the public, this afternoon and before that workout, manager Brandon Hyde is expected to name the starting pitcher for Game 1. That pitcher will then speak to media afterwards. If it’s not Kyle Bradish, then we’re all going to be in for a big shock. Hyde will address media at 1, so whatever news there is will probably come out around then.

Are you going to Game 1? The Orioles have asked that people wear orange. They actually described it as a “dress code,” which annoys me on a fundamental level. But I was going to wear orange anyway since if there’s any occasion that calls for the original version of the Birdland Hawaiian shirt, it’s the playoffs. However many layers have to be under that, that’s what it is. Tough luck if you were planning to wear black- or white-heavy team apparel.

There was a small piece of Orioles news to digest yesterday. Reliever Jorge López, designated for assignment in the season’s final days, cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent rather than accept being outright assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. The O’s tried to reclaim that 2022 magic with an eye towards López potentially contributing next year, but the magic was elusive. López was not postseason roster eligible and he did not pitch like you would want him to be on that roster anyway.

Stay tuned to Camden Chat throughout the morning as we will be posting the following: Our last monthly recap with a look at the September performance that clinched the division, an in-depth preview of the coming series, and the staff’s predictions of what is going to happen over the course of this series. There may be more as the day goes along.

If that’s not enough for you, check out my podcast episode previewing the series:

Around the blogO’sphere

Orioles doing their homework on Rangers leading up to Game 1 of Division Series (School of Roch)

In keeping with teams keeping secrets, not much is actually described in much detail, but hopefully whatever it is works!

Plate discipline will be at a premium for Orioles, Rangers in ALDS (Baltimore Baseball)

Peter Schmuck’s take on the series that begins tomorrow.

They played for the Orioles during the rebuild. Seeing Baltimore’s success now brings pride. (The Baltimore Banner)

If the likes of Stevie Wilkerson want to feel good about where the Orioles have gone on to without them, I’m certainly not going to stop them from feeling that way. Dr. Poo Poo had a couple of signature moments during those bad seasons, even if the fans who only started paying attention again late last year have no memory of them.

Looking back at the late-season offense and ahead to the Texas series (Steve Melewski)

The Orioles offense was pretty bad during the last two weeks of the season! If that doesn’t turn around now that they’ve gotten a few days off, this is going to be a short series, and not the fun kind.

Some Orioles fans are truly out of this world (Orioles.com)

I never get tired of reminders of how many different astronauts to spend time on the International Space Station are Orioles fans who find ways to follow the team from space.

Taking charge of the Orioles, John Angelos emerges from his father’s shadow into a harsh spotlight (The Baltimore Sun)

I’m sorry to even bring up his name on a day like this, but the paper wrote about him and that’s worth noting in this space.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

Today in 1966, future Hall of Famer Jim Palmer pitched a complete game shutout in Game 2 of the World Series as the Orioles beat the Dodgers, 6-0, to take a 2-0 lead in the series. In the process, he became the youngest pitcher to ever record a World Series shutout. Future Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax took the loss in what turned out to be the final game of his career.

In 1983, Mike Boddicker also pitched a complete game shutout, helping the Orioles to a 4-0 win over the White Sox in Game 2 of that year’s ALCS. Boddicker struck out 14 batters over the game, evening the series at 1-1 in what was then a best-of-five round.

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2019 two-gamer Matt Wotherspoon, 2007-09 pitcher Radhames Liz, 2013 pitcher Freddy García, 1990 designated hitter Greg Walker, and 1956 outfielder Joe Frazier.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: engineer George Westinghouse (1846), civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer (1917), REO Speedwagon musician Kevin Cronin (1951), actress Elisabeth Shue (1963), and TikToker Addison Rae (2000).

On this day in history...

In 1600, Jacopo Peri’s opera Euridice had its premiere performance. It’s recognized as the earliest surviving opera, and its premiere is also considered the beginning of the Baroque period of art.

In 1927, the first “talkie” movie to achieve wide release, The Jazz Singer, opened.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II visited the White House, becoming the first pope to ever do so.

