Orioles vs. Rangers, ALDS Game 2 Lineups

Game time: 4:07 pm ET

Where to watch: FS1, foxsports.com

Where to listen: 98 Rock FM (97.9) WBAL News Radio AM (1090), ESPN Radio

Orioles Lineup

Adley Rutschman (S), C Ryan Mountcastle (R), 1B Anthony Santander (S), DH Gunnar Henderson (L), 3B Austin Hays (R), LF Aaron Hicks (S), RF Jordan Westburg (R), 2B Cedric Mullins (L), CF Jorge Mateo (R), SS

Starting pitcher: Grayson Rodriguez

Brandon Hyde shuffles things a little bit as Mateo starts, his typical role against left-handed pitching this season. The bench is now left without a clear pinch running option, but it does give them a slightly better lineup to face Montgomery. Hays also drops to sixth as Rutschman will try his hand at setting the table.

The name of the game here may be working counts and getting Montgomery’s pitch count out to see if he can exit the game somewhat early. It’s not as if the Orioles did particularly well against the Rangers bullpen on Saturday, but they did get plenty of runners on base. Eventually something has to give.

Rodriguez will go as long as he looks effective. Hyde showed some trust to let Bradish face the top of the Texas lineup a third time yesterday. That worked out. Has the rookie earned a similar leash? Maybe not in a crucial game two, but he is better than the middle of the Orioles bullpen.

Rangers Lineup

Marcus Semien (R) 2B Corey Seager (L) SS Mitch Garver (R) DH Adolis García (R) RF Evan Carter (L) LF Jonah Heim (S) C Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B Josh Jung (R) 3B Leody Taveras (S) CF

Starting pitcher: Jordan Montgomery

This lineup is largely unchanged apart from Garver stepping into the DH role in place of Robbie Grossman. They weren’t too productive in their game one win, but it was enough to get the job done and stay undefeated this postseason. No reason to throw out a winning formula.