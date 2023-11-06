Monday Bird Droppings: No Gold Gloves for the Orioles

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters. Another weekend is in our rearview as we move more fully into the offseason.

It’s now award season, and there sure are a lot of awards handed out to baseball players, and so far the Orioles have been represented. The Sporting News awarded Brandon Hyde, Mike Elias, and Gunnar Henderson. And the MLBPA named Gunnar Henderson their Outstanding Rookie.

One of the more well-known awards, the Gold Gloves, were handed out last night. Three Orioles had been named finalists: Adley Rutschman, Austin Hays, and Ryan Mountcastle. None of them got the hardware, though.

Rutschman was once again bested by former Oriole farmhand and current Texas Ranger Jonah Heim, who was also voted into the All-Star game ahead of Rutschman. Nathaniel Lowe, also a member of the champion Rangers, got the award at first base ahead of Mountcastle. And Austin Hays came in behind Guardians’ LF Steven Kwan.

This evening at 6 p.m. the finalists for the BBWAA awards will be announced. That’s the Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP awards. It’ll be scandalous if Gunnar Henderson and Brandon Hyde are not finalists (and the winners!) for those first two.

The Orioles also had finalists named for the Silver Slugger Awards, which will be announced on Thursday. We’ll see then if Rutschman, Anthony Santander, or Gunnar Henderson can get a win.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. Leo Hernández (64) played in 66 games with the 1982-83 Orioles. And Deivi Cruz (51) was the shortstop for the Orioles in 2003, getting into 152 games.

On this day in 1969, Mike Cuellar was named co-winner of the American League Cy Young Award. Cuellar finished the season with a 2.38 ERA in 290.2 innings pitched. His co-winner was Denny McLain, who pitched a whopping 325 innings.

In 2011, the Orioles hired Dan Duquette as their new General Manager. Duquette had been out of Major League Baseball since 2002.

In 2013, the Silver Slugger winners were named and the Orioles had their first winner since Aubrey Huff in 2008. In fact, they had three: Chris Davis, Adam Jones, and J.J. Hardy.