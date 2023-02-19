Sunday Bird Droppings: Another day of pitcher fielding practice and bullpens

Hello, friends.

There are now 39 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. That uniform number was in use in 2022 by Chris Ellis. It’s been claimed for the 2023 season by Kyle Bradish. There are only another six days until the Orioles play an exhibition game, but you’ll be waiting another 15 days before you can see an O’s spring game on MASN. Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener will, at least, be carried on the radio in Baltimore.

The full squad report date is tomorrow, with the first workout with the whole team coming on Tuesday. The main thing to hope for out of the full squad reports is that there’s not another round of “actually, this guy got injured over the offseason and may or will miss part of the regular season” like we got with the pitchers reporting.

Enough of the position players have already been trickling in even before the report date. There haven’t been any surprises with that group yet. If we’re lucky, that will continue. Mike Elias showed a lot of faith in this year’s team by not doing anything in the way of a major addition this offseason, so it would be nice for the players he showed faith in to be able to get to play.

There’s not much excitement in the early days of spring training, so here’s a series of videos of relatively mundane activities.

Adley taking some batting practice:

New Orioles acquisition Cole Irvin throwing a bullpen:

Cole Irvin throwing this morning pic.twitter.com/zQG1fW95C4 — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 18, 2023

A dual bullpen with pitching prospects Cade Povich and Drew Rom:

Orioles left-handed pitching prospects Drew Rom and Cade Povich throwing bullpens. pic.twitter.com/pgjNHoCFiG — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) February 18, 2023

Most likely all that there will be today is more of this kind of stuff, just with different guys pitching, because spring training is a gradual ramp-up for the pitchers and they certainly won’t be doing any back-to-back pitching in the month of February.

Around the blogO’sphere

Finally buzzworthy: Orioles sensing different energy in first post-rebuild spring training (The Baltimore Sun)

As with most spring storylines, none of this means anything until the games start. It’s sure a lot more fun to get stories like this than reactions to Mike Elias saying stuff like “winning this year is not strategically relevant.”

Seth Johnson working out and waiting to complete comeback from elbow surgery (School of Roch)

Johnson said he had a feeling he was going to be traded, knowing how the Rays have operated with 40-man roster crunches lately. He hopes to be pitching in games in August.

After bullpen session, Félix Bautista feels ‘rejuvenated’ and aims for Opening Day (The Baltimore Banner)

The first spring news about Bautista was cautious about his Opening Day status. Bautista himself seems to think he’ll be able to be ready for the season even if he only gets to the point of pitching in a spring game in mid-March.

O’s spring plans? Solving the pitching puzzle (Orioles.com)

Who’s going to end up in the rotation, and who will end up in the bullpen rather than in the Norfolk rotation, are two big questions surrounding the team this year.

