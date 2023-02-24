Here’s when and how to watch or listen to all of the Orioles TV/radio spring training games

If you’re counting on Orioles broadcasts of Orioles spring training games to help build up your excitement for the coming baseball season, I bring some bad news. The Orioles-owned television network and the Orioles Radio Network don’t seem to think it’s worth it to broadcast many games for you.

One sad and unfortunately true fact about the spring training broadcast schedule this year is that the Pirates television group will broadcast as many Orioles ST games as there will be on MASN. That’s three apiece; MASN will also carry a simulcast of a Red Sox broadcast for a fourth game, so there will be four games on your TV. Everyone involved in MASN decisionmaking ought to be ashamed by this. John Angelos does not seem to feel shame about this or any of other his recent utterances regarding Orioles and Orioles-adjacent topics.

For those who are dedicated enough, or at least in possession of an MLB.tv subscription that allows you to watch or listen to other team broadcasts, there is some slightly better news. Only five games of the entire spring training schedule will not have any kind of broadcast at all. A bit less than a third of the games will be televised, but nearly all of them have at least somebody talking about it, even if for most of them that somebody does not particularly care or even know anything about the Orioles.

That regrettably annual complaint out of the way, here’s where you’ll be able to find the Orioles exhibition games from now through March 27. Games with any kind of Orioles broadcast are listed in bold.

When an Orioles radio broadcast is listed, that’s 1090 AM, 97.9 FM, and 101.5 FM in the Baltimore area. Wider area network affiliates may not carry all or any spring training games.

The broadcast schedule: