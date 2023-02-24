Here’s when and how to watch or listen to all of the Orioles TV/radio spring training games

If you’re counting on Orioles broadcasts of Orioles spring training games to help build up your excitement for the coming baseball season, I bring some bad news. The Orioles-owned television network and the Orioles Radio Network don’t seem to think it’s worth it to broadcast many games for you.
One sad and unfortunately true fact about the spring training broadcast schedule this year is that the Pirates television group will broadcast as many Orioles ST games as there will be on MASN. That’s three apiece; MASN will also carry a simulcast of a Red Sox broadcast for a fourth game, so there will be four games on your TV. Everyone involved in MASN decisionmaking ought to be ashamed by this. John Angelos does not seem to feel shame about this or any of other his recent utterances regarding Orioles and Orioles-adjacent topics.
For those who are dedicated enough, or at least in possession of an MLB.tv subscription that allows you to watch or listen to other team broadcasts, there is some slightly better news. Only five games of the entire spring training schedule will not have any kind of broadcast at all. A bit less than a third of the games will be televised, but nearly all of them have at least somebody talking about it, even if for most of them that somebody does not particularly care or even know anything about the Orioles.
That regrettably annual complaint out of the way, here’s where you’ll be able to find the Orioles exhibition games from now through March 27. Games with any kind of Orioles broadcast are listed in bold.
When an Orioles radio broadcast is listed, that’s 1090 AM, 97.9 FM, and 101.5 FM in the Baltimore area. Wider area network affiliates may not carry all or any spring training games.
The broadcast schedule:
- February 25 vs. Twins, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.
- February 26 at Tigers, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles, Tigers.
- February 27 vs. Rays, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: None.
- February 28 at Pirates, 1:05. TV: Pirates. Radio: None.
- March 1 vs. Blue Jays, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: None.
- March 2 at Tigers, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Tigers.
- March 3 vs. Pirates, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles, Pirates.
- March 4 vs. Atlanta, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.
- March 5 at Rays, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.
- March 6 vs. Phillies, 1:05. TV: MASN. Radio: Phillies.
- March 7 at Twins, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Twins.
- March 8 vs. Pirates, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Pirates.
- March 9 at Phillies, 1:05. TV: Phillies. Radio: None.
- March 10 vs. Twins, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: Twins.
- March 11 at Blue Jays, 1:07. TV: Blue Jays. Radio: Orioles, Blue Jays.
- March 12 vs. Red Sox, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.
- March 13 (split squad) vs. Tigers/at Atlanta, 1:05. TV: None/None. Radio: None/Atlanta.
- March 14 at Pirates, 1:05. TV: Pirates. Radio: None.
- March 15 - OFF
- March 16 vs. Blue Jays, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: None.
- March 17 at Twins, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Twins.
- March 18 at Red Sox, 1:05. TV: MASN 2 (carrying Red Sox broadcast). Radio: Orioles, Red Sox.
- March 19 (split squad) vs. Pirates/at Yankees, 1:05. TV: None/None. Radio: Orioles, Pirates/Yankees.
- March 20 at Phillies, 1:05. TV: Phillies. Radio: None.
- March 21 vs. Red Sox, 1:05. TV: MASN, Red Sox. Radio: Red Sox.
- March 22 at Blue Jays, 1:07. TV: Blue Jays. Radio: Blue Jays.
- March 23 vs. Tigers, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: None.
- March 24 vs. Yankees, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.
- March 25 at Pirates, 6:05. TV: Pirates. Radio: Orioles, Pirates.
- March 26 vs. Phillies, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles, Phillies.
- March 27 vs. Cardinals, 1:05. TV: MASN. Radio: None.
