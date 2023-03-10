Friday Bird Droppings: Oriole Park could be getting a new name

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It’s one of the most iconic ballparks ever built, and it’s been known by that moniker for its entire 32-year existence, one of the few stadiums never to have carried the name of a corporate sponsor.

That could be changing soon, according to a Sports Business Journal report that that the Orioles are considering selling the naming rights to the ballpark. Mark Brown discussed the report and what it could mean for the team and its stadium.

I understand why some folks are up in arms about the possibility. You know, with the intrusion of corporations ruining the sanctity of baseball or whatever. But I won’t be particularly bothered if it happens. Even if a corporate sponsor takes over the name, it won’t change the awesomeness of the ballpark itself. Heck, you can still call it “Camden Yards” if you want. As a fan, you’re not legally obligated to use the new name. And if selling the naming rights puts a few extra million in the Orioles’ coffers, all the better (assuming they actually invest that money into the team, which is no guarantee). So go ahead and sell out, I say.

In the meantime, the Orioles played their 13th game of the exhibition schedule with a 7-6 loss to the Phillies yesterday, dropping to 5-7 with one tie. It was a particularly rough day for Rule 5 right-hander Andrew Politi, who coughed up four runs, including two homers, and retired just two hitters. Politi is bidding for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but since the Orioles can’t send him to the minors without offering him back to the Red Sox, he can’t afford too many slip-ups. At least he had thrown three scoreless appearances before that one.

On the offensive side, prospect Jordan Westburg collected a pair of hits and a sac fly, and Heston Kjerstad showed off some impressive wheels by legging out a triple in the seventh. Robert Neustrom homered, and backup first baseman candidate Ryan O’Hearn continued his sizzling spring with two more hits. O’Hearn is 9-for-17 (.529) in Grapefruit League play.

The Birds are back in action for their second night game of the spring, a 6:05 tilt against the Twins in Sarasota. It sure would be nice if Orioles fans could watch some spring baseball on the team-owned network this evening, but to quote Willy Wonka, you get nothing. You lose. Good day, sir.

Links

Can the unluckiest hitters in recent history tell us anything about Ryan Mountcastle’s bounce-back potential? - Maximizing Playoff Odds

Mountcastle hit into such bad luck last season that most fans are assuming his statistics will naturally improve this year. “Will they, though?” Jon Meoli wonders.

First base competition stays intense, Wells talks about his start, and more (plus roster update) - Blog

Who will win a roster spot between O’Hearn, Lewin Díaz, Franchy Cordero, and Josh Lester, if any? The world waits with bated breath.

James McCann happily adjusting to Orioles’ life - BaltimoreBaseball.com

I learned from this article that James McCann has twin sons named Christian and Kane. No word on whether they were named after the actor from Leverage.

The young infield prospects impressed an Orioles Hall of Famer - Steve Melewski

With any luck, several of those prospects will be future Orioles Hall of Famers themselves.

Dean Kremer wins Orioles’ 2023 Spring Training ping-pong championship - MLB.com

Quality pitcher, great hair, and now a ping-pong champion. Is there anything Dean Kremer can’t do?

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two former Orioles have March 10 birthdays: 2007 outfielder Tike Redman (46) and 1999-2000 reliever Mike Timlin (57).

On this day in 2016, the Orioles signed ex-Pirates slugger Pedro Alvarez to a one-year deal. He wasn’t exactly a suitable substitute for Dexter Fowler — who had spurned an apparent agreement with the O’s a couple weeks earlier to return to the Cubs — but Alvarez did mash 22 dingers in his first year with the Birds, one of six Orioles to hit 20 or more that year (there are still some “Birdland Power Company” giveaway t-shirts floating around out there). Alvarez played another two years with the O’s after that, with diminishing returns, before retiring.