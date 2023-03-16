Camden Chat’s 2023 pre-season contest

It’s time for Camden Chat’s pre-season contest! If you’re new to the site in the past year, the contest is a fun event we put on every spring to get people thinking about what could happen in the upcoming year. Will the Orioles be good? What about individual players?

The contest is made up of 30 Orioles-related questions. To participate, just scroll down and answer! Keep an eye on the comments section of Bird Droppings throughout the year, that’s where I’ll give updates as questions are answered.

The results of the contest will be announced the day after the last game of the regular season.

A few notes:

A player’s stats only count if he is an Oriole. If he is traded mid-year, only the stats accumulated with the Orioles will be used to answer the question.

A series sweep is at least two games. There are no one-game sweeps.

If you have any other questions or would like clarification, please put that in the comments. On a personal note, it’s so much more fun to figure out the contest questions when there is optimism and the feeling that the team could be good. Let’s keep that up!

If you cannot see the embedded form, you can also find the form here.

The contest will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th.

Good luck!