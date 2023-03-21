Tuesday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 1:05

In nine days, the Orioles and Red Sox start off their 2023 seasons by playing one another in Boston. We’re not there yet. Today, they’ll play a game that doesn’t count as the two teams head into the home stretch of their exhibition schedules this afternoon.

This is one of the few Orioles games from this spring training that will actually be broadcast from the stadium where the game is taking place. It’s been nearly a month since games began and it’s only the second time MASN’s crew will be in the stadium. They’ll only be doing so one more time before it all wraps up. That’s the final spring training game next Monday.

I’ve said it before and will say it again: This is embarrassing for every relevant decisionmaker. Sadly for fans who deserve better, they seem to be beyond feeling this shame. Tough luck for the segment of Orioles fans whose job is to be in an office in normal office times. You’ll just have to wait for the regular season to get to watch a game. Opening Day has a 2:10 first pitch, so good luck getting to watch then. It will, at least, be on MASN in nine days. Well, MASN2.

Orioles lineup

Austin Hays - CF Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Ramón Urías - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B Ryan O’Hearn - LF Jorge Mateo - SS Kyle Stowers - RF

On the mound for the beginning of the game is Cole Irvin. This is Santander’s first Orioles game action since returning from the World Baseball Classic. According to manager Brandon Hyde, Santander will also be squeezing in some time at first base before the close of camp.

It’s still not quite an Opening Day-looking lineup for the O’s. That’s because probable leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins is still off with Team USA with tonight’s final against Japan still to come. There’s also a lack of Gunnar Henderson for reasons unknown to me. The reason is probably just usual spring training stuff of mostly not getting into games every day until the very, very end. Henderson just homered yesterday and got in four plate appearances.

Red Sox lineup

Christian Arroyo - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 3B Adam Duvall - DH Daniel Palka - 1B Rob Refsnyder - RF Raimel Tapia - CF Jorge Alfaro - C Greg Allen - LF Niko Goodrum - SS

Chris Sale is the Red Sox starting pitcher. The tall lefty has made only eleven starts in three years since signing a five-year, $145 million contract with Boston. I feel a little bad for MLB’s most infamous jersey slasher, who was good enough in his 20s to deserve a chance to pitch into the Hall of Fame in his 30s. It hasn’t worked out that way, unless he gets a massive turnaround starting this year. I don’t feel bad for the Red Sox.

These are mostly the same players who were in the starting lineup when the Orioles traveled to Boston’s camp over the weekend. It sure doesn’t scream “This is a Red Sox lineup” yet to me.