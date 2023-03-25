Saturday Bird Droppings: The final weekend of spring

Good morning, Birdland!

Spring Training wraps up on Monday, making this the final weekend without Orioles baseball games that matter for quite some time. The anticipation is palpable!

There are still a few jobs yet to be determined on the O’s roster to begin the year. We can get into those momentarily, but one that has been called is Opening Day starter. That honor goes to Kyle Gibson, the veteran righty that the team handed a $10 million deal over the winter.

Gibson as the team’s “ace” to open the year is a boring yet understandable decision. After all, he was signed to be the stabilizing force and show the young guys “how it’s done.” He wasn’t very good for the Phillies last year, but he was an all star in 2021, so the potential is there to be solid. That said, if Gibson ends up as the staff ace all year long, that would make me think the others around him have had a tough time.

As for what still needs to be determine, there is a laundry list.

The fifth starter - Assuming Dean Kremer, Cole Irvin, and Kyle Bradish line up behind Gibson, and the Orioles go with a typical five-man set up, that leaves one spot. Grayson Rodriguez appears to be the favorite, but his last start was rough and he will be on an innings limit.

Infield bench spot - Jordan Westburg remains in camp, taking part in just about every game the Orioles play, and spending time at second, short, and third. Plus, he’s playing well! That certainly puts the squeeze on Terrin Vavra, who is also having a nice spring.

Left-handed first baseman - This role on the more general “infield bench” spot do appear to be mutually exclusive. There just isn’t room for both if the Orioles also want a backup catcher (they do!) and two spots for outfield alternatives, like Ryan McKenna and Kyle Stowers. But the team seems intent on having a backup option behind Ryan Mountcastle, so who knows.

Bullpen - This is the one area where injuries have popped up in the preseason. We know Dillon Tate will open the year on the IL, and Mychal Givens might join him. That could mean two of the fringy or young arms heads north with the team. That includes Rule 5 pick Andrew Politi, Logan Gillaspie, Mike Baumann, and others.

It’s honestly a rather mundane list of competitions. The lineup, in general, is settled. The rotation isn’t overly exciting, but it has a baseline of expectation of being serviceable. And the bullpen, we hope, can repeat its 2022 form with largely the same crew.

It feels pretty good to head into the season with a modicum of certainty. There is plenty of opportunity for it to all come crumbling down, but for now we can enter the summer with a level of excitement that hasn’t been possible for several years now.

