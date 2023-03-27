Monday Bird Droppings: There is baseball this week!

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! Are you ready to watch some baseball this week? Real, regular season baseball? Because it’s coming! This Thursday is Opening Day with the Orioles taking on the Red Sox in Boston.

Yes, there is still one spring training game left. This afternoon the Bird close out their 2023 Grapefruit League season with a 1:05 game against the Cardinals. Dean Kremer, your #2 starter, will make his final spring tune-up before he starts in Boston this weekend.

If you’re near a cable TV or have access to mlb.tv, you can watch this final game of spring training on MASN. **Insert snark about number of games broadcast on MASN here**

There were a number of news items out of spring camp this weekend. Mychal Givens tried and failed to throw off the mound, limping away after testing his sore knee. It’s not official, but I’ll be shocked if he is ready for Opening Day.

Also injured is James McCann, who is struggling with a strained oblique. Those obliques are tricky to heal, so we might not see him on Opening Day either.

Finally, the Orioles sent DL Hall, Yennier Canó, and Spenser Watkins down to triple-A. It was a bit of a surprise on Hall, who I thought would start the season in the bullpen.

There are still 41 players in camp, a number that will have to be whittled down to 26 before the team flies to Boston tomorrow night.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. 2021 Oriole Matt Harvey celebrates his 34th birthday today. 2015 eight-gamer Junior Lake is 33 and 1987 12-gamer Dave Van Gorder is 66.

On this day in 1994. the Orioles traded the talented but injury-prone David Segui to the Mets for Tom Wegmann and Kevin Baez. Segui would return to the Orioles for the end of his career from 2001-2004.