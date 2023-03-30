Orioles officially announce 2023 Opening Day roster

Opening Day is finally here, and with it, the official first Orioles 26-man roster of the year. The team announced its last set of roster moves to get the active roster to the correct size on Thursday morning, a few hours ahead of the first pitch of the first game of the season.

For those who were paying attention to the last rounds of cuts at the end of spring training, there aren’t any surprises to be found on the roster. If you weren’t paying attention, that’s okay, but I’m sorry if I’m somehow the first person to inform you that Grayson Rodriguez didn’t make the team and he’s starting out in the minors.

The Orioles placed four players on the injured list to start the season. John Means is on the 60-day injured list, as expected, while he goes through the final months of his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Additionally, three Orioles are on either the 10-day or 15-day injured list retroactive to March 27: James McCann (left oblique strain), Mychal Givens (left knee inflammation), and Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain).

Means being placed on the 60-day injured list opens up a 40-man roster spot, which has been taken by Anthony Bemboom. The injury to McCann necessitated adding a third catcher to the 40-man roster, so his contract was selected. Additionally, reliever Joey Krehbiel was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He did not have a good spring training and that seems to have been a factor in his being displaced to start the season.

That leaves us with this roster to start off the 2023 Orioles:

Right-handed pitchers:

Bryan Baker

Mike Baumann

Félix Bautista

Kyle Bradish

Kyle Gibson

Logan Gillaspie

Dean Kremer

Austin Voth

Tyler Wells

Left-handed pitchers

Keegan Akin

Danny Coulombe

Cole Irvin

Cionel Pérez

Catchers

Anthony Bemboom

Adley Rutschman

Infielders

Adam Frazier

Gunnar Henderson

Jorge Mateo

Ryan Mountcastle

Ramón Urías

Terrin Vavra

Outfielders

Austin Hays

Ryan McKenna

Cedric Mullins

Anthony Santander

Kyle Stowers

Is this the beginning of a playoff roster? Let’s hope.