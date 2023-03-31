Orioles plentiful high-minors talent shows in Norfolk Tides Opening Day roster

As exciting as it is to think about the players who are on the Orioles right now, one thing that makes this season even more exciting is thinking about the top prospects in the minors who could be helping the team some time during the season. The Orioles announced the Triple-A Norfolk Tides break camp roster on Thursday, a roster that shows off six league-wide top 100 prospects as well as a third of the team’s MLB Pipeline top 30 prospects.

If you were disappointed that these guys didn’t make the Orioles Opening Day roster, you already know that number includes top pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall. The others also made numerous appearances throughout the major league spring training games: 2021 first round pick Colton Cowser, as well as infield prospects Connor Norby, Joey Ortiz, and Jordan Westburg.

That’s a big chunk of a regular starting lineup. The team should be worth following to see how these guys are doing. That’s especially true for their opening game tonight, with Rodriguez lined up as the Triple-A Opening Day starter. With the Orioles off tonight, you can watch the Tides if you’re so inclined. MLB.tv subscribers have free access to minor league broadcasts starting in 2023, and the league is also making tonight’s Tides game a Free Game of the Day so even non-subscribers can tune in.

The full Tides break camp roster follows. It is subject to change prior to game time. Players whose names are listed in italics are on the 40-man roster.

Pitchers

Eduard Bazardo

Yennier Canó

Ryan Conroy

Noah Denoyer

Kyle Dowdy

Reed Garrett

DL Hall

Darwinzon Hernández

Joey Krehbiel

Morgan McSweeney

Grayson Rodriguez

Drew Rom

Pheonix Sanders

Chris Vallimont

Nick Vespi

Spenser Watkins

Ryan Watson

Bruce Zimmermann

Denoyer, Rom, and Watson are all in the team’s top 30 prospect list on MLB Pipeline. Watson was the winner of last year’s Jim Palmer Award for best minor league pitcher in the Orioles system.

Catchers

Maverick Handley

Mark Kolozsvary

Infielders

Greg Cullen

Lewin Díaz

Cadyn Grenier

Josh Lester

Connor Norby

Ryan O’Hearn

Joey Ortiz

Jordan Westburg

Outfielders

Daz Cameron

Colton Cowser

Shayne Fontana

Hudson Haskin

Haskin is also on that Orioles top 30 prospects list. The 24-year-old is getting his first taste of the Triple-A level after batting .264/.367/.455 in the 2022 season. The second round pick from 2020 will become Rule 5 draft eligible following this season.

Throughout the season, Camden Chat will once again be recapping each day’s minor league action. That will start up tomorrow morning for this first Tides game. Paul Folkemer and I will also alternate posting a weekly roundup of the best stuff going on the farm.