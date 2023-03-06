Monday Bird Droppings: There’s baseball on TV!

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! And happy first televised Orioles game of 2023 day! The disappointment that is MASN’s spring training schedule has been well discussed here and in other places around the internet. It’s annoying and frustrating.

But today, at least, it doesn’t matter. Because at 1:05 pm we can all tune into MASN or mlb.tv to hear Geoff Arnold and Ben McDonald call the first of four games that will be aired on the network. Of course, I probably won’t get to tune in as they picked to air a game taking place while I’m in the office.

On Friday night I was sitting at home with my family when we realized the Orioles game started at 6 p.m. It was raining and cold and gross outside, and I said to my husband that it would be the perfect time to tune into a baseball game in warm Florida to get excited about the baseball season. But alas, there was no Orioles game to be found.

If you can watch today, you’ll get to check out new starter Cole Irvin. Irvin will be making his second spring start after pitching two innings with one hit and one walk his last time out. Let’s hope he puts on a good show for the fans watching on TV.

Links

Vavra: "I don't think it's going to be an extended period of rest" - MASN Sports

Terrin Vavra had to leave a game over the weekend due to shoulder discomfort. He says he's not worried and won't be out for long, but what else is he doing to say? If he isn't back soon it will put a real damper on his hopes of making the team.

Orioles’ World Baseball Classic participants ready for ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ - The Baltimore Banner

Andy Kostka reports on what Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Dean Kremer, and Darwinzon Hernandez are thinking ahead of their WBC appearances. I hope they all do well, have fun, and stay healthy.

Checking in on Orioles' roster questions - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Rich Dubroff has a rundown on the current pitching situation. There are a lot of pitchers!

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. Celebrating his 37th birthday today is Jake Arrieta, who spent 2010-13 with the Orioles before being traded to the Chicago Cubs.

Arrieta consistently underachieved as an Oriole but went on to have an incredible stretch with the Cubs where he threw two no-hitters, won a Cy Young, and was part of the 2016 World Series winning team. So that was a real kick in the pants.

Also celebrating today is Anthony Telford, who appeared in a handful of games in 1990-91 and 93. Like Arrieta, Telford went on to find some success with his next team. He put up an ERA+ of 115 in five seasons as a reliever with the Montreal Expos. Telford turns 57 today.

Baseball Reference doesn’t list any Orioles-related history for today, so here is some general baseball history for your enjoyment.

On this day in 1973, Larry Hisle of the Twins became the first-ever designated hitter in a spring game for the Twins. He hit two home runs and everyone has loved the DH ever since!

In 2005, Suzyn Waldman became the first woman to be a full-time color commentator for an MLB team when she began broadcasting for the Yankees. Love her or hate her, the lady has had a heck of a career.

And in 2018, the Diamondbacks announced that they were bringing back the bullpen cart. Yes! Do they still have it?