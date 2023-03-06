Monday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Phillies, 1:05

Today’s Orioles spring training game is the tenth one of the exhibition schedule. It is the first of the ten to be televised on the Orioles-owned television network. That’s right: MASN is actually bothering to show this one! It’s our first chance to see the pitch clock in action, the new larger bases, and all the rest.

Too bad to everyone who’s got to work a job during normal office hours and can’t tune in for a 1:05 weekday afternoon game. I guess you’ll have to settle for screenshots. Too bad also to anyone who’d like to see Grayson Rodriguez pitch. He’s not scheduled to go until tomorrow. If they televised every spring game as a matter of course, we would all get a chance to see him. Instead, we have to hope to get lucky, and this time we didn’t.

In yesterday’s game, the Orioles were victorious for the first time in a week. They’re 3-5-1 through nine games of the Grapefruit League. There are 23 games remaining, counting today’s. Their last spring training game is three weeks from today. Two of the days have Orioles split squads playing simultaneously in different locations.

Nothing counts until then. The most important thing is getting everyone through without any injuries. There haven’t been very many suffered since the start of camp. One still-unresolved issue, believed to be a short term one, is Terrin Vavra having a day-to-day sore shoulder. He was scratched from a lineup over the weekend. Manager Brandon Hyde told Orioles reporters before the game today that Vavra is going to hit again tomorrow and go from there.

Orioles starting lineup

Spring training being spring training, there is no expectation that most or even any of these guys will be playing for the entire game. That’s okay, though, because a number of the replacements should be players who will be interesting to see in action.

Jorge Mateo - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH Ramón Urías - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B Austin Hays - CF Kyle Stowers - LF Ryan McKenna - RF

Cole Irvin, pictured above, is the starting pitcher for the game. In addition to Irvin, the following other pitchers are expected to appear: Austin Voth, Mychal Givens, Bryan Baker, Eduard Bazardo. This will be Givens’s first time pitching in a formal game since camp began.

Phillies starting lineup

Bryson Stott - 2B Alec Bohm - DH Darick Hall - 1B Edmundo Sosa - SS Weston Wilson - 3B Scott Kingery - CF Jake Cave - LF Aramis Garcia - C Simon Muzzioti - RF

The Phillies starting pitcher is a lefty, Michael Plassmeyer.