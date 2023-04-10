Orioles minor league recap 4/10: DL Hall fans six, allows one run in a 4-3 Norfolk win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Gwinnett Stripers 3

After Saturday’s 21-run donnybrook (hat tip, always to Mark Brown for teaching me that word), the Tides felt like playing a more normal game on Sunday.

Very different contests, same result: a win for the Tides, who moved to 7-1 and continue to give every reason to think this Orioles farm system is No. 1 in baseball, as most writers have it.

DL Hall’s outing was the biggest storyline here. Delayed in his progress this spring by a lower back injury and sent by the big-league club to Norfolk to keep seasoning his starter arsenal, Hall’s progress is being keenly monitored. Here is the line that they saw: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K.

There’s lots to be pleased with there. Hall threw 78 pitches, getting 12 swings and misses, and looked nasty as ever, if this sexy compilation of strikeouts is anything to go by:

DL Hall's afternoon is complete:



4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K. 78/49.

12 whiffs pic.twitter.com/9UpQjzUTTo — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 9, 2023

The one run charged to Hall scored after he left the game, with Hall walking the last batter he faced who then scored on a stolen base and single against reliever Kyle Dowdy. Darwinzon Hernández and Joey Krehbiel each turned in scoreless innings, although Nick Vespi had an off-day, allowing two runs to score on three hits (one of the infield variety) and a sac fly.

The Tides managed just enough offense to win, notching just four hits and two walks against Gwinnett’s Allan Winans. But they were timely hits. Jordan Westburg (the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect) homered in the fourth. Connor Norby (No. 9) doubled and scored two batters later on an RBI double by Hudson Haskin (No. 17). Greg Cullen chipped in with a homer of his own to put Norfolk up 3-1 in the fifth inning.

The Tides’ fourth run scored in the sixth as the starter Winans’ control faltered. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout, then scored on a second wild pitch.

Each of the Tides’ first five guys reached at least once, with all but O’Hearn (BB) notching a hit. Haskin reached twice with an RBI double and a walk.

Centerfielder Daz Cameron didn’t hit on Sunday, but he did make this ridiculous catch:

Daz Cameron pic.twitter.com/rgflTaQOWH — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 9, 2023

Box Score

Tuesday’s Scheduled Games

There are no scheduled games on Monday, but all Orioles affiliate return to action on Tuesday. Norfolk will travel to Nashville to play the Sounds (Brewers, 7:35 ET). Bowie plays their home opener versus Akron (Cleveland, 6:35). Aberdeen faces the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) in New York (6:05). And Delmarva hosts the Kannapolis Cannon Balls (Chicago) for their home opener starting at 7:05.