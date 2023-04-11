Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Oakland, 6:35

Last Wednesday, Grayson Rodriguez made his major league debut, a last-minute call-up after Kyle Bradish took a rocket off the foot. For a budding ace supposed to join the team last season and supposed to make the roster directly out of spring training, it was a weird way to crack the big leagues.

But you know what, let’s not ask too many questions. This past Saturday night, the Orioles officially confirmed what our eyes were telling us as we watched G-Rod throw five innings of two-run, five-strikeout innings in Arlington, Texas: Rodriguez has earned himself another turn in the rotation.

Tuesday night will mark not only Grayson’s home debut at Camden Yards, but also Grayson Rodriguez T-shirt night: the first 10,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a “Welcome to the Show” shirt with a big gas can “Gas ‘em up!” on the back.

I’d tell you about the matchups, but neither team has ever faced the opposing pitcher before, so there’s not much to say. Oakland rookie Kyle Muller (0-0, 2.53 ERA) has made two starts so far this year, holding the Los Angeles Angels to one run over five innings and limiting Cleveland to two runs over 5.2 innings last week.

Meanwhile Grayson Rodriguez’s one and only career start to date started a little shaky, as he allowed two runs in the first inning. But Rodriguez (0-0, 3.60 ERA) followed that up with four scoreless innings that showed off his superb fastball and an arsenal of offspeed pitches that got better over the course of the game (especially the changeup and slider, although the curveball was still shaky).

Good thing for the rookie that he missed the Yankees’ visit to town and will get to practice his breaking pitches against the Oakland Athletics instead. The team is 2-8 on the season and Monday night’s contest showed why: average pitching, very little offensive punch. If Grayson Rodriguez can establish his secondary stuff, he’ll cement not just his place in the rotation, but his status as one of the most promising young pitchers in this league. A start against a mostly punchless Oakland lineup presents a great opportunity.

Orioles lineup

LF Austin Hays

C Adley Rutschman

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Anthony Santander

2B Ramon Urías

DH James McCann

3B Gunnar Henderson

SS Jorge Mateo

CF Cedric Mullins

RHP Grayson Rodriguez

Athletics lineup

2B Tony Kemp

1B Ryan Noda

DH Jesús Aguilar

RF Brent Rooker

3B Jace Peterson

SS Kevin Smith

LF Conner Capel

C Shea Langeliers

CF Esteury Ruiz

LHP Kyle Muller