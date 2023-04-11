Join the Orioles “Homer Hose” party with this new shirt

“We’re just huge proponents of staying hydrated,” Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman told Orioles media after the game where the team introduced an unexpected new celebration in response to hitting home runs. The player who hits the home run gulps down some water poured through a funnel in the dugout.

It is a familiar sight to anyone who experienced a certain aspect of the stereotypical American college experience, or even just anyone who’s seen movies about this. No one on an official broadcast has wanted to refer to this exactly, and the same is true for players as well.

Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson - the oldest player on the team and perhaps feeling the need to pretend to be the most responsible as a result - insisted that the catchy rhyme “dong bong” is not the official name and that you can instead call this thing the “homer hose.” That’s what it is, wink wink nudge nudge, at least until the fun police comes along and tells them they can’t do it any more.

This design is available in adult sizes small through 3XL, as well as small, medium, and large for youth sizes. Instructions on how to explain to your youth not to partake in the adult beverage uses of the homer hose are not included.