Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs Athletics, 6:35 pm

The Orioles and Athletics face off tonight for game three of their four-game series in Baltimore. If they win tonight they’ll take the series ahead of tomorrow’s midday finale.

Dean Kremer will make his third start of the season and you have to hope he can get his feet back under him against the 2-9 A’s. Kremer gave up five runs in three innings in his first start against the Red Sox, and four runs in five innings in his second start against the Yankees. That adds up to an unsightly 10.13 ERA that he can bring down considerably with a strong game tonight.

Kremer was arguably the best starter on the Orioles yet so it’s far from time to write him off, but you have to think he’s looking over his shoulder knowing that Kyle Bradish should return from the IL soon enough. Let’s hope tonight is the first step in him solidifying his rotation spot so he doesn’t have to worry.

On the mound for the A’s is the delightfully named Ken Waldichuk. The lefty has gotten off to an even rougher start than Kremer and, after a three-inning, eight-run debacle against the unstoppable Rays, has a small sample-size ERA of just over 14. One thing I like about Waldichuk is that he’s allowed seven home runs in his two starts, the most in baseball at this point. If you listen closely, you might be able to hear Ryan Mountcastle sanitizing the homer hose in anticipation of a big night.

And the lineup that the Orioles are sending out in support of Dean? Well...it meets all the requirements of a lineup.

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays (R) LF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) DH

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

4. James McCann (R) C

5. Ramón Urías (R) 2B

6. Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B

7. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

8. Adam Frazier (L) LF

9. Ryan McKenna (R) CF

SP: Dean Kremer (RHP)

Athletics lineup

1. Tony Kemp (L) LF

2. Ryan Noda (L) 1B

3. Ramon Laureano (R) CF

4. Brent Rooker (R) RF

5. Jace Peterson (L) 3B

6. Aledmys Diaz (R) 2B

7. Jesus Aguilar (R) DH

8. Kevin Smith (R) SS

9. Carlos Perez (R) C

SP: Ken Waldichuk (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!