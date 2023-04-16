Orioles minor league recap 4/16: Tides’ offense continues to sizzle; Kjerstad homers again!

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 11, Nashville Sounds (MIL) 8

DL Hall’s third Norfolk start fell between gem and disaster. He allowed just two hits in four innings but walked three and gave up a home run. Hall is the fourth-best prospect in Camden Chat’s composite ranking.

The real story of the game was, as always, the Tides’ relentless offense. Their 11-run game featured two four-run innings and two home runs, one each from Lewin Díaz and Hudson Haskin (#17). Haskin also hit two doubles in the game with four RBI. Haskin has been knocking the cover off the ball and I, for one, am on #TeamHaskin to be the new Ryan McKenna.

Tides take the lead thanks to back-to-back jacks by Hudson Haskin and Lewin Díaz!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/7qIVFnbW1g — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 16, 2023

The recently demoted Kyle Stowers is trying to prove the haters wrong. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and knocked in three. Colton Cowser (#5) is trying to get back on track to start the season and did a good job last night with a single, double, and walk from the leadoff spot.

Connor Norby (#9) was 1-for-5. Jordan Westburg (#6) is still day-to-day with back tightness. Joey Ortiz (#7) was scratched from the lineup in case he needs to be called up to the Orioles. This sounds exciting but if he is promoted, it would be because MLB’er Ramón Urías has to go on the IL after being hit in the head by a pitch yesterday. And that’s not what we want.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Akron RubberDucks (CLE) 2

Cade Povich (#12) had a successful second start of the season, pitching five shutout innings and grabbing the win. He struck out seven with two walks and two hits, both singles.

As for the offense, stop me if you’ve heard this before: Heston Kjerstad (#10) hit a home run. It’s his fifth home run in eight games, and he added a double for good measure. Kjerstad is now slugging .844 on the young season. Kjerstad’s homer kicked off four-run fourth inning that also featured an RBI single from John Rhodes and a double from Donta’ Williams.

Cesar Prieto went 1-for-4 in the game while Coby Mayo (#7) had a double and a walk.

Daily tweet: Heston Kjerstad homered.



#5 on the season. pic.twitter.com/xhuXW3wcCs — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 15, 2023

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 2, Hudson Valley Renegades (NYY) 1

The K machine strikes again! Trace Bright, 5th round pick last year, picked up another eight strikeouts last night. In 4.2 innings, Bright gave up just one run on four hits. The lone run scored on back-to-back doubles in the third inning. Bright has now racked up 18 strikeouts in eight innings pitched with just two walks. That’ll play.

The win went to WBC UK star Ryan Long, who pitched four scoreless innings to close things out.

The offense scored just enough to win despite going an eye-popping 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Leadoff batter Frederick Bencosme (#20) had a double and two stolen bases, while Max Wagner (#16) singled and walked and Dylan Beavers (#11) walked twice but had no hits.

Low-A: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CWS) 9, Delmarva Shorebirds 6

Things went very poorly for starting pitcher Juan De Los Santos, who gave up nine runs on 10 hits in just 2.2 innings.

Jackson Holliday (#4) reached base three times via single, double, and walk. He’s now rocking a .500 OBP through seven games though he is still looking for his first home run to go with five doubles and a triple. I think he’ll be ready for High-A any time now. Catcher Samuel Basallo (#14) was 1-for-5.

Other members of the multi-hit club were Creed Willems (2-for-4, 2B) and Stiven Acevedo (3-for-4).

