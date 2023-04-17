Monday Bird Droppings: Another series win for the Orioles

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The Orioles have the right idea. Just keep winning series, and you’re going to be in pretty good shape by the end of the season.

The O’s, for all their faults, have now won three of their last four series, taking the rubber game in Chicago with an 8-4 comeback win that might have been their most impressive of the season. The Orioles were left for dead after the first inning, in which Grayson Rodriguez got knocked around to put the Birds in a 4-0 hole against 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease. But the Birds showed their spunk, stringing together good at-bat after good at-bat to eventually tie the game against Cease and win it against the porous White Sox bullpen, while Rodriguez recovered admirably to toss four scoreless frames after his rough first. It was the kind of win that showed what this team is capable of achieving when everything is clicking...and even when everything isn’t clicking.

The Orioles, now 9-7, have a chance to to rack up some more wins against soft competition. The last time they played a winning team was eight days ago versus the Yankees, and they don’t face another team that’s currently over .500 until May 5 in Atlanta. This upcoming stretch of opponents — Nationals, Tigers, Red Sox, Tigers again, Royals — should be a golden opportunity for the Orioles to continue doing what they’re doing.

Just keep winning series.

Links

Orioles beat White Sox, 8-4: Rodriguez settles in after rough start; Mullins has 4 RBIs - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Cedric Mullins went 6-for-11 in the White Sox series and is starting to break out of his slump. OK, Ced, let’s get back on track for that 30 HR/40 SB season I predicted for you.

Urías improving as Orioles delay roster decision - School of Roch

Good news on Ramón Urías, who seems to be improving after taking a fastball off the head in Saturday’s game. There’s a chance he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow. Baseball players are tough, y’all.

Adam Frazier is settling in with his new team, plus other notes - Steve Melewski

As much as the Adam Frazier signing made me scratch my head, I must admit he’s been doing a nice job so far. Still, the O’s shouldn’t hesitate to turn him into a utility player once their infield prospects at Norfolk are ready to arrive in the bigs.

How new-school data and old-school communication are helping Orioles hitters jump on starters – Baltimore Sun

Orioles hitters are using iPads during games to gather data on the opposing pitcher’s tendencies, and not, as I would be using it, to play Candy Crush during lulls in the action.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! And happy 26th birthday to current O’s reliever Logan Gillaspie. Gillaspie, who wasn’t expected to make the team out of camp, pitched so well in spring that he won a bullpen spot, and he’s currently tied for the team lead with eight appearances. Because it’s his birthday, I won’t mention his ERA. It’s also the birthday of former Orioles Craig Worthington (58) and Dave Huppert (66).

On this day in 1965, a 19-year-old right-hander named Jim Palmer made his major league debut for the Orioles. The future Hall of Famer not only came in in relief of another Hall of Famer (Robin Roberts), but the first batter he faced was also a Hall of Famer (Carl Yastrzemski), who he walked. Palmer pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking two, and striking out one. The O’s lost at Fenway Park, 12-9.

On this date in 1993, the Orioles bumbled into one of the worst TOOTBLANs you’ll ever see, ending up with three runners at third base at the same time. With the bases loaded, Mike Devereaux hit a fly ball to shallow center. The Angels’ Chad Curtis trapped the ball with a dive, but the runner at third, Jeff Tackett, headed back to third, thinking the ball was caught. Brady Anderson ran from second to third, while Chito Martinez, who had started the play at first base, went full-bore around second and headed to third as well. Oops! The Angels’ catcher, John Orton, tagged all three runners at third and two were called out, ending the inning.

Random Orioles game of the day

Let’s recap a random O’s game on this day in history. Random number generator, pick a year for us: 1990.

On April 17, 1990, the Orioles lost in Toronto, 8-2, to fall to 2-5 on the season. Longtime Orioles ace Mike Flanagan, whom the Birds had traded to the Blue Jays three years earlier, burned his former team by pitching five solid innings and picking up the victory for Toronto. It ended up being Flanagan’s last win with the Jays; they released him a month later, and the Orioles re-signed him the following year to finish his career.