Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Nationals, 7:05

Kyle Bradish makes his return tonight after an early season stint on the injured list. In case you missed it, I restarted the Bradish hype train this morning.

Bradish will look to build on an impressive performance by Dean Kremer. Kremer did not allow a run or walk a batter over 6.1 innings last night. Bradish will need to be just as dominant if the Orioles’ offense does not pick up the pace.

Austin Hays drove in Baltimore’s only run last night with a single in the fourth. Hays will lead off and play left field with the Nationals starting left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Gore enters the contest 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings.

The lefty starter will bump Cedric Mullins to the bottom of the lineup. It will also justify the use of James McCann behind the plate with Adley Rutschman serving as the designated hitter.

Gunnar Henderson is back at third base after committing a throwing error last night. The ball could have been picked by backup first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, but O’Hearn failed to snag it after the throw bounced multiple times. O’Hearn will return to the bench with Ryan Mountcastle back at first.

Ramón Urías will return to the lineup after successfully exiting concussion protocol. Urías was hit in the head on Saturday and missed the following two games. Jorge Mateo will complete the infield and Anthony Santander will take right field.

Orioles lineup:

Austin Hays LF Adley Rutschman DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander RF Ramón Urías 2B Jorge Mateo SS Gunnar Henderson 3B James McCann C Cedric Mullins CF

Starter: RHP Kyle Bradish