Josh Lester homers thrice, Hudson Haskin reaches six times in Tides’ 13-4 win

Norfolk Tides 13, Durham Bulls (Rays) 4

The Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls yesterday, 13-4, and if we were voting for Most Tideland Player, the winner would be first baseman Josh Lester in a landslide.

Lester was one of the lefty-batting first base hopefuls in spring training. He did not make the big league team (neither did any of the other hopefuls) but he has hit the ground running at Triple-A. After homering once in the first game of the season, he added on three more yesterday!

Lester had two two-run jacks and a solo. He also picked up a walk in the game. His five RBI were more than enough to support starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, although Zimm couldn’t get the win after being pulled after 4.2 innings.

Zimmermann coasted through the first four innings and was one out from completing five when he gave up a two-run home run. After the next batter singled, he was pulled at 87 pitches. His final line was 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K. Not a bad start to the season.

Among the ranked prospects, no one had a bigger day than left fielder Hudson Haskin (15). Haskin capped off a very nice day at the plate with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Overall Haskin reached six times with two singles, two walks, the homer, and a hit by pitch. Haskin is better known for his defense than his bat. Think he can meet the Orioles in Texas? They need someone who can catch the ball.

First Triple-A home run for Hudson Haskin!



He's been to the plate 6 times today and has not been retired once!



2 singles, home run, 2 walks, HBP pic.twitter.com/M4Jl84ADyE — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 1, 2023

Colton Cowser (4) started off the game with an 0-for-5 but redeemed himself slightly with a two-run single in the eighth inning. Connor Norby (9) picked up a single and a walk in four at-bats and Jordan Westburg (5) went hitless but did walk once.

Box Score

Today’s Schedule

The Tides remain the only O’s minor league team in action today, with a 5:05 pm start against the Bulls. Starting pitcher for the Tides is Spenser Watkins.