Orioles Friday night game thread: vs. Tigers, 7:05pm

Tonight kicks off the first matchup between the on-fire Orioles pitching staff and the league’s worst offense in the Detroit Tigers. The O’s enter on a 26-inning scoreless streak dating back to the series finale against the White Sox. The Tigers enter averaging a measly 3.35 runs per game—a number that drops to three runs even away from Comerica Park. All of this is to say that the O’s and starter Tyler Wells should be feeling pretty confident coming into their matchup against baseball’s Motor City Kitties.

Detroit has typically been a tough opponent for Wells, as he comes into this series with a lifetime 9.00 ERA against the Tigers. In his final start of 2022, against the Tigers in Camden Yards, Wells only lasted three innings while giving up five runs. With the 2023 version of the Tigers coming in sporting a .197 average on the road, tonight should be the perfect opportunity for Wells to improve his record against the AL Central’s cellar-dweller.

This game also represents the start of the final series Miguel Cabrera will ever play at Camden Yards. The two-time MVP holds a career average of .293 at baseball’s best ballpark, to go along with 12 HRs and 42 RBIs in 42 games. Cabrera’s most memorable moment at Camden Yards came not with the Tigers but with the Marlins, and Wells and the Orioles will surely be looking to avoid similarly unfortunate moments tonight.

Jorge Mateo will be on the bench tonight after leaving Wednesday’s win over Washington with a hip injury. The expectation is that Mateo will be available for anything the O’s might need from him tonight, with a return to the starting lineup possible tomorrow. With Mateo out Gunnar Henderson will once again start at shortstop. While Gunnar has certainly looked more comfortable defensively at short, playing there hasn’t helped his offense. The rookie only has one hit this season when he’s lined up at shortstop.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutshcman (S) C Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Anthony Santander (S) DH Adam Frazier (L) 2B Austin Hays (R) LF Gunnar Henderson (L) SS Ramón Urías (R) 3B Terrin Vavra (L) RF

Starting pitcher: Tyler Wells (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

Tigers Lineup

Nick Maton (L) 3B Riley Greene (L) CF Javier Baez (R) SS Kerry Carpenter (L) RF Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B Matt Vierling (R) LF Miguel Cabrera (R) DH Jonathan Schoop (R) 2B Jake Rogers (R) C

Starting pitcher: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA)