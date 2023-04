It is Friday night.

The Orioles were victorious over the Detroit Tigers in walkoff style with a 2-1 final score. In truth it wasn’t very pretty, as the O’s should have scored more than they did and Félix Bautista blew a save in the top of the ninth. The team was able to close it out with an unusual walkoff fielder’s choice after the go-on-contact play from third base paid off for once. A win is a win, even if the scoreless streak came to an end.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.