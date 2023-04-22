Saturday night Orioles game thread: vs Tigers, 7:05 pm

After their walk-off win last night, the Orioles are in a position to grab another series with a win tonight. It would behoove them to go ahead and lock it down tonight since the Tigers have announced that it will indeed be Eduardo Rodriguez starting the series finale against Baltimore’s Rodriguez, Grayson.

I’m not saying the Orioles cannot beat E. Rodriguez, because they can. They’ve beaten better than him already this year. But tonight’s starting pitcher, Joey Wentz, hasn’t had quite the same success. In three starts this year, Wentz has given up nine earned runs in just 12.2 innings. He is, however, coming off of a strong effort against the Giants in which he went 5.2 innings with just one run allowed.

For the Orioles, it’s veteran Kyle Gibson, who is sporting a 3-0 record. Let’s hope the starting pitcher competition has inspired him and he too can pitch at least six innings of shutout baseball. He can’t let those kids show him up!

As I type this, the rain is pouring down outside my window. My personal analysis of the radar map makes me think the game will get played but probably with a delayed start. I just hope it’s not too late. I’m an old lady who can’t stay up late.

Orioles lineup

1. Austin Hays (R) LF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) DH

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

4. Anthony Santander (S) RF

5. Ramón Urías (R) 3B

6. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

7. James McCann (R) C

8. Gunnar Henderson (L) SS

9. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Tigers lineup

1. Nick Maton (L) 3B

2. Javier Báez (R) SS

3. Riley Greene (L) CF

4. Kerry Carpenter (L) RF

5. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

6. Zach McKinstry (L) 2B

7. Akil Baddoo (L) LF

8. Tyler Nevin (R) DH

9. Eric Haase (R) C

SP: Joey Wentz (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!