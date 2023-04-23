Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles go for a sweep and a sixth straight win

Hello, friends.

The Orioles! Specifically, the Orioles pitching staff. Who would have thought that we would see the kind of results we’ve seen from these guys over the last week or so? Of course, we must keep in mind that the O’s have been going up against a bad Nationals offense for wins two and three of the current winning streak, and a bad Tigers offense for wins four and five, but still: This is cool. The O’s pulled off a 5-1 win on Saturday night to make it five in a row. Check out Stacey’s recap of the game for the lovely totals.

With Saturday’s win, the Orioles are 13-7 on the season so far. That’s a pace of 105 wins over a full season. I’m going to take the under on that one. It’s worth enjoying while it lasts. The team remains 4.5 games back of the Rays in the American League East. They’re in sole possession of second place in the division, holding a half-game edge over the Yankees, 1.5 games on the Blue Jays, and three games over the Red Sox.

This is what the Orioles needed to do against these guys, and so far they’ve done it. It’s fine to be a little wary of what will happen when better teams come along. That’s a problem for later. So far, the O’s are taking care of business against their soft April schedule. Beating the bad teams is something they couldn’t manage as consistently last year and it’s one of the reasons they ultimately fell short of a postseason bid.

Hopefully, the Orioles can keep taking care of business in the series finale against the Tigers this afternoon. It’s going to be Grayson Rodriguez pitching for the Orioles, with former Orioles prospect Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Tigers. Eduardo is coming off of an outing where he held Cleveland scoreless for eight innings while striking out ten batters. Grayson is still looking for his first consistently good MLB start.

It would be nice if the offense can start to pick up some of the slack, especially when the pitchers start facing better teams. There are a number of Orioles who are mired deep in a funk right now. Anthony Santander’s having a tough time. Adam Frazier hasn’t hit much since the opening series. Ryan Mountcastle’s luck sucks. Gunnar Henderson remains below the Mendoza Line even as his OBP is fine.

Maybe today will be their day. The game is set to get under way at 1:35. Check back on Camden Chat then and you can join in our game thread as we root for a sixth straight victory.

Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters before yesterday’s game that Dillon Tate will start a rehab assignment with Aberdeen on Tuesday, with Mychal Givens set for his own rehab assignment a few days later.

Some people are strangely ready to shove Gunnar Henderson to the side after what’s admittedly been a weird and not always good first few weeks of the season for him. Dan Connolly, to his credit, is not one of them.

The changeup will be an important weapon for Rodriguez in the Battle of the Rodriguezes that’s coming later today.

Number one on the list is Adley Rutschman, which checks out.

And that's the way it is in Birdland on April 23. Have a safe Sunday. Go O's!