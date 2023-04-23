Orioles minor league recap 4/23: Colton Cowser hits two homers on soggy night on the farm

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Rochester Red Wings (WAS) - F/5

The Tides and Red Wings were able to play five full innings before the rain washed away the final four. But a rain-shortened win is still a win. It ran the Tides’ record to 14-5 and clinched the series against the Red Wings.

The Tides racked up 11 hits in the short game, but it was the Colton Cowser show all the way. The #5 prospect had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two home runs. A day after his 10-game hitting streak was snapped, Cowser started a new one with a bang. His season hitting line is now .300/.401/.493. That’s pretty good! You can catch video of both home runs on the Tides’ Twitter account.

And Cowser didn’t just have a good day at the plate. In the fifth inning, he made a great play in support of starting pitcher Drew Rom. When will we see this guy in the big leagues?

WHAT CAN'T HE DO!!! @CowserColton makes a play flying in the outfield to make a #SCTop10 quality play!



Colton's taken over this game!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/uQ8ujQqTyW — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 23, 2023

Also shining on offense was Josh Lester, who went 2-for-3 with a home run. Kyle Stowers and Jordan Westburg (#6) had one hit each. Joey Ortiz (#7) was hitless. Connor Norby (#9) started the game on the bench but had a pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth inning.

Drew Rom (#18) pitched the five-inning complete game and gave up two runs, both on a fifth-inning home run. He had his fair share of runners, giving up seven hits. But he didn’t walk a batter and struck out five. His season ERA is now 2.14.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox @ Altoona Curve (PHI) - POSTPONED

This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Altoona on June 21st.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) - POSTPONED

This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Aberdeen on May 24th.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Fredericksburg Nationals 1 - SUSPENDED

This game was suspended for rain in the bottom of the second inning. The Shorebirds scored turned two runs in the top of the second on RBI singles from Carter Young and Jackson Holliday before the game was called.

This game will be resumed on May 30th as part of a doubleheader in Fredericksburg.

Box Score

Today’s Scheduled Games