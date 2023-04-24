Orioles minor league recap 4/24: Josh Lester hits a grand slam on a 17-run day for Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 17, Rochester Red Wings (WAS) 7

Another day, another slugfest for the 15-5 Norfolk Tides. The Tides kept up their bashing ways, with four Tides hitters putting up three or more RBIs, which is a good way to win ballgames. Josh Lester hit a grand slam from the DH spot. Colton Cowser (#5) walked twice, scored twice, and drove in a run. Jordan Westburg (#6) reached base five times, walking three times and driving in four (!). Kyle Stowers also walked three times on a 1-for-2 day in which he drove in three runs. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary hit a three-run home run. Lewin Díaz also doubled and scored twice.

This one was a Cole Irvin start, and not a great one: he threw four scoreless, but then allowed a three-run homer in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth, one off the bat of old Orioles friend Richie Martin. I don’t know what the front office will make of 5 IP, 10 H, 1 BB, 5 ER. But that’s not my job.

Box Score

Double-A: Altoona Curve 5, Bowie Baysox 4

Cleanup hitter Zach Watson was a one-man wrecking crew on Sunday. Watson drove in 75% of Bowie’s runs, notching an RBI single in the first inning, then a two-run double in the eighth. Coby Mayo went 1-for-3 and scored twice. César Prieto went 3-for-4, and his average is up to .397.

Unfortunately for Bowie, the Pirates’ No. 1 pick in 2021 catcher Henry Davis was himself a one-man wrecking crew, too. Davis homered twice, singled, and walked. Starter Garrett Stallings turned in a solid outing, with two runs allowed in five innings. Antonio Velez allowed two runs in two innings, and Kade Strowd took the L with one run allowed in 1.2 innings.

Box Score

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 5

Aberdeen lost this one with four runs allowed in the final two innings, courtesy of Hayden Nierman (3.86 ERA, BS), Ignacio Feliz (19.29 ERA, L), and Dan Hammer. Ahead of that trio, however, were Kyle Vrbitsky (2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 14.09 ERA), Carson Carter (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R) and Alex Pham, who actually did have a nice night (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K).

Max Wagner (#13) and Jud Fabian (#16) each had two-hits day and a homer apiece. Reed Trimble singled.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Fredericksburg Nationals 5

The Shorebirds found themselves down 3-1 before Samuel Basallo hit a two-run triple and Anderson de los Santos tied the game with an RBI single. Michael Mantecon singled in the Shorebirds’ fifth run, ahead of a Stiven Acevedo two-run home run and a Jackson Holliday RBI double.

Every Shorebird had exactly one hit, except Adam Crampton, who was 0-for-4 and Michael Mantecon, who went 2-for-3.

For the Shorebirds, 2022 draft pick Bradley Brehmer threw four scoreless innings. Deivi Cruz threw three three-run innings and Yaqui Rivera tossed two scoreless to end the game.

Box Score

There are no scheduled games for Monday.

On Tuesday, Norfolk heads to Charlotte to face the Tides (6:05 pm), Bowie hosts the Richmond Flying Squirrels (11:05 am), Aberdeen visits the Wilmington Blue Rocks (6:35 ET), and Delmarva hosts the Salem Red Sox (11:05 ET).