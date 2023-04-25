Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 6:35pm ET

After falling behind 4-0 in the first three innings on Monday, it looked like the Orioles’ winning streak was destined to end. Instead, the Birds rallied back, scratched out a 5-4 victory over Boston and ran their winning streak to seven games. If they want to stretch that streak to eight games, the O’s will have to go through Boston and starter Corey Kluber.

The veteran righty has had a rough start to his time with the Red Sox, losing all four of his starts and allowing 4+ runs in three of the four outings. Kluber was the starter against the Orioles in the season opener and struggled to a final line of five runs allowed over 3.1 innings six hits and four walks allowed. Baltimore has consistently given Kluber trouble throughout his career, as his ERA of 4.26 against the Orioles is his sixth-worst of any opponent.

On the other hand, his opposing number Kyle Bradish is on a hot streak dating back to the end of the 2022 season. In 15 starts since last season’s All-Star break, Bradish holds a 2.96 ERA with 73 Ks in 79 innings. The Orioles are also 11-4 in those Bradish starts. However, Boston has consistently been a thorn in Bradish’s side during that stretch. Three of the four losses came against the ballclub from Beantown, but Bradish has been much better in Camden Yards. In three starts against the Red Sox in Baltimore, Bradish has a strong 2.89 ERA—compared to a worrying 29.25 ERA in Fenway Park. Thankfully, Bradish will have the Birdland faithful backing him up tonight.

The Orioles' matchup against Kluber may be coming at exactly the right time for the O’s bats. During the winning streak, Baltimore’s runs/game have dropped from 5.7 to 3.9 and three of the seven wins have come by only one run. The Orioles will certainly need a stronger offensive showing if they’re going to beat the high-scoring Red Sox again.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutschman (S) C Anthony Santander (S) DH Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Gunnar Henderson (L) 3B Ramón Urías (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) RF Austin Hays (R) LF Jorge Mateo (R) SS

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox Lineup

Alex Verdugo (L) RF Rafael Devers (L) 3B Justin Turner (R) DH Masataka Yoshida (L) LF Kiké Hernández (R) SS Triston Casas (L) 1B Jarren Duran (L) CF Christian Arroyo (R) 2B Reese McGuire (L) C

Starting Pitcher: Corey Kluber (0-4. 8.50 ERA)