Thursday night Orioles game thread: @ Tigers, 6:40 pm

Joey Ortiz is here! And not only has he been called up to the big leagues, but he is making his major league debut tonight. The middle infielder will be batting ninth and playing second base for the Orioles tonight as they kick off a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers.

You can read all about Joey Ortiz in our story posted earlier today when news of his promotion broke. Ortiz just snuck into a few top 100 lists prior to this season, with Baseball America ranking him #95 and MLB Pipeline slotting him in at #99. At the time of his promotion, he was batting .359/.389/.500 in 16 games for the Norfolk Tides.

Good luck, Joey! I hope your family was able to make it to Detroit in time to see you.

When the Orioles played the Tigers last week, tonight’s starting pitchers faced off in a game where Kyle Gibson prevailed. I wrote that game recap, too! In that game, Gibson gave up just one run on two hits in 6.2 innings and he struck out an impressive 11 batters. I would like to order up one repeat performance, please!

As for lefty Joey Wentz, the Orioles touched him up for five runs in four innings as Ramón Urías hit a bases-loaded double and James McCann hit his first Orioles home run.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

4. Anthony Santander (S) DH

5. Ramón Urías (R) 3B

6. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

7. Adam Frazier (L) RF

8. Ryan McKenna (R) LF

9. Joey Ortiz (R) 2B

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Tigers lineup

1. Zach McKinstry (L) 3B

2. Riley Greene (L) CF

3. Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

4. Nick Maton (L) SS

5. Kerry Carpenter (L) RF

6. Eric Haase (R) C

7. Miguel Cabrera (R) DH

8. Akil Baddoo (L) LF

9. Jonathan Schoop (R) 2B

SP: Joey Wentz (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!