Orioles minor league recap 4/28: Tate rehabs at Bowie, Holliday triples and homers for Aberdeen

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides at Charlotte Knights (White Sox) PPD (Rain)

The Tides will play a doubleheader today with the first game scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Double-A: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 7, Bowie Baysox 2

Justin Armbruester turned in a respectable start, but Bowie allowed six late runs in the loss. Armbruester limited Richmond to two hits and one run through five innings. He walked two, struck out five, and allowed a solo homer.

Dillon Tate took a hard-earned loss after entering a tie game in the sixth inning. Bowie’s defense committed a pair of errors behind the rehabbing reliever, and Tate allowed a pair of unearned runs via an RBI groundout and a single. Tate struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Coby Mayo doubled and walked during a 2-for-3 effort. Heston Kjerstad and Donta’ Williams recorded the only other hits for Bowie.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 7, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 2

Jackson Holliday made his first two High-A hits count. The former top pick tripled to center in the first and walloped a two-run homer in the top of the second. Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian and Isaac De Leon all matched Holliday with a pair of hits. Frederick Bencosme doubled in the second and drove in a pair.

Daniel Federman allowed a pair of runs in four innings, but three Aberdeen relievers kept the Blue Rocks off the board. Jake Lyons earned the victory with three scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Salem Red Sox 5

Creed Willems led Delmarva with three hits, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Willems launched a two-run homer in the sixth to mark his fifth long ball of the year. Willems capped his night with an RBI-single and another run scored in the seventh. Douglas Hodo plated a pair with a single in the fourth. Samuel Basallo went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Luis Sanchez tossed a pair of scoreless innings to close out the night for Delmarva.

Box scores can be found here

Friday’s Schedule: