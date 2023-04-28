Strike a pose like Yennier Cano with this new shirt

A month ago, could anyone have expected to have so much excitement for Yennier Cano? Surely not even Mike Elias anticipated things like Cano tying the club record for consecutive batters retired to begin a season, which he recently did, or Cano posting a 0.00 ERA through his first seven games. You can’t get any lower than a zero ERA.

Not only is Cano doing great, he’s also got the attitude of a player who sits among the elite relievers of the game. Sometimes this shows as strutting around, sometimes it’s fired up yelling. Cano is fond of a little pose and stare after recording a big strikeout, which with how rapidly he’s becoming a high-leverage reliever for the Orioles, all of his strikeouts are big.

The folks at BreakingT are ready to celebrate Cano and his penchant for posing with the brand new “Strike a Pose” shirt. This MLBPA-licensed design includes a silhouette of Cano hitting what’s quickly become his signature pose, recognizable with his name and number, with an autograph splashed to the side. If you’re feeling the Cano excitement too, please consider buying through the link below so that a portion of the sale goes toward your hard-working Camden Chat manager, which is to say me.

The shirt is available in adult sizes small through 3XL, as well as small, medium, and large for youth sizes.