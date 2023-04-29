Saturday Bird Droppings: Let’s play two

Good morning, Birdland!

It seems only rain can slow these Orioles down. Their Friday night showdown with the Tigers was washed away. So instead they will play a pair today. The first is at 12:10 and the second at 5:10.

The doubleheader shouldn’t cause too many problems for the Orioles from a roster standpoint. They will get to call up a 27th man for today’s game to absorb the stress of two full nine-inning games. And even if things go really bad today there is an off day on Monday to help them recoup.

News on who will be the 27th man should be coming down shortly. Joey Krehbiel seems like a good option. He’s been good at Triple-A this year. But if they want length then someone like Bruce Zimmermann or Spenser Watkins is more likely.

Could today be the first time that Adley Rutschman takes a rest this year? The second-year player has started at either catcher or DH in every single game so far. It seems unlikely that a primary backstop would appear in all 162 games, but the Orioles seem willing to test that theory.

It looks like a gray day in Detroit, but all 18 innings should get played. Would be pretty neat to end the day with two more wins.

Links

Big for O’s offense: Team now ranks near top of MLB in plate discipline stats | Steve Melewski

It is some serious whiplash to go from the Showalter years, when the Orioles hit dongs and did little else on offense, to now, where they work walks and manufacture runs. Both can work, obviously! Just very different.

Orioles rebuilding years now paying off | The Baltimore Sun

Let’s see how everything turns out before we are flat out thanking Mike Elias. The team is exciting right now, and the future looks bright. But they need to win division and pennants before I am totally satisfied with those several years of on-field ineptitude.

Orioles keeping eyes on present and future in 2023 | Roch Kubatko

There has been a shift here. The Orioles have been quicker to pull the trigger on roster moves to get better. That’s why Terrin Vavra is in Norfolk. Same goes for Cole Irvin. And now, it doesn’t seem like Adam Frazier is gonna get in the lineup everyday. That’s good! This needs to be a meritocracy when you are making a playoff push.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Omir Santos is 42. The catcher played in 11 games for the 2008 Orioles.

Ron Washington turns 71. Later a successful coach and manager, Washington spent part of the 1987 season as a bench infielder for the O’s.

Rick Burleson is 72 years old. His big league career wrapped up in 1987, which he spent as an infield option for the Birds.

Luis Aparicio celebrates his 89th. The Hall of Famer had some of his best years as a member of the Orioles from 1963 through ‘67, which included an all-star appearance an two Gold Gloves.

This day in O’s history

1988 - The Orioles nightmare start to the season comes to an and. They beat and shutout the White Sox 9-0 to snap their 21-game losing streak.

2015 - The Orioles beat the White Sox 8-2 in a Camden Yards without fans, a result of ongoing protests in Baltimore.