Orioles minor league recap 4/29: Kyle Stowers homers three times in doubleheader

All non-Tides games were rained out yesterday and all three will be made up today as part of doubleheaders. Bowie vs. Richmond and Delmarva vs. Salem kick off at 5:35 pm while Aberdeen at Wilmington has a 6 pm start time. The good news for those of you looking for minor-league action is that the Tides played a doubleheader.

Triple-A Game One: Charlotte Knights (CWS) 6, Norfolk Tides 3

Drew Rom (CC’s #18 prospect) started for the Tides and it did not go well. Rom got knocked around for five runs on 11 hits in just 4.1 innings. He was especially ineffective against former Oriole Hanser Alberto, who went 3-for-3 with a double against him in a rehab assignment.

Things could have been worse for Rom if not for Colton Cowser (#5). Alberto singled to center field in the third inning with a runner on second. The runner attempted to score but Cowser threw him out at the plate. On the very next batter, Cowser picked up a second assist by starting a relay that nabbed the batter when he went too far past first base.

Don't challenge Colton Cowser

The star on offense was Kyle Stowers, who launched two home runs in the game. Cowser was hitless, though he did walk twice and steal a base. Connor Norby (#9) went 2-for-4 with a double and the recently demoted Terrin Vavra had a single in four PAs out of the leadoff spot.

Triple-A Game Two: Tides 8, Knights 4

Noah Denoyer was not scheduled to start this game, but originally scheduled starter DL Hall (#4) was scratched. I have no word on why, but I guess it has something to do with the Orioles having a doubleheader in Detroit today.

Denoyer wasn’t great, lasting just 1.2 innings with four runs allowed. He gave up five hits and four walks which isn’t great ever, but especially when only recording five outs. Luckily for the Tides, in this game the offense came up to play.

Stowers slugged another home run to make a three-homer day. He picked up two hits, a sac fly, and three RBI in the game and is now OPS’ing 1.005 in 55 at-bats with the Tides. How was he not given more of a chance in Baltimore?

Kyle Stowers has THREE home runs today!

Jordan Westburg (#6) and Lewin Díaz both had multi-hit games. All together the Tides had 11 hits and two walks with just Norby and catcher Mark Kolozsvary going hitless.

Once and possible future Orioles relievers Joey Krehbiel and Nick Vespi pitched a scoreless inning apiece, though Krehbiel did walk two. Vespi faced four batters. He gave up a single and struck out three.

