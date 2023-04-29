Saturday Orioles doubleheader game thread: at Detroit, 12:10

Rain washed away yesterday’s game and prompted a split doubleheader today in Detroit. The first game begins at 12:10 with the second scheduled for 5:10. This post will serve as the game thread for both contests.

Adley Rutschman will get a rare day off with James McCann starting behind the plate. Apparently asking the 24-year-old phenom to play two is where Brandon Hyde finally draws the line. Rutschman, and plenty of other Orioles, went hitless against Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez last week.

Joey Ortiz is back in the lineup and will play second base for the second time. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and Cedric Mullins will bat seventh against the lefty. Austin Hays will lead off and play left field with Anthony Santander serving as the designated hitter.

Ramón Urías will bat third and play third base. Jorge Mateo gets the nod at short with Ryan Mountcastle rounding out the infield.

Dean Kremer will start in Game 1 with Grayson Rodriguez scheduled to pitch this evening. The Orioles recalled DL Hall as their 27th man and could use him for length in either contest.

Hall joined Norfolk’s rotation after a slow ramp up in spring training. The Orioles are still set on utilizing him as a starter, but the overworked bullpen needs a guy that can throw multiple innings during a doubleheader.

Hall completed five innings his last time out at Norfolk. He holds a 4.41 ERA in four starts and could easily start for this team in the second half.

It’s difficult to beat a team twice in one day, but the Orioles need to bank wins against losing clubs. They can clinch a series win with a pair of victories today.

Orioles lineup:

Austin Hays LF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ramón Urías 3B Anthony Santander DH Jorge Mateo SS James McCann C Cedric Mullins CF Ryan McKenna RF Joey Ortiz 2B

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer