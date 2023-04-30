Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Tigers, 1:40

Kyle Stowers is back. The outfielder has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and placed right into the starting lineup, batting fourth. Perhaps the Orioles are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle. Stowers homered three times on Friday and has, in general, looked quite good with the Tides (.293/.427/.569 in 17 games). And with the righty-heavy Royals on deck maybe he will actually get multiple opportunities in a row to play.

Joey Ortiz was sent back to Norfolk to make room. The rookie played in all three of the games in Detroit this weekend, and he had driven in four runs. Not a bad debut at all! But for the same reasons that Stowers is likely to play in Kansas City, Ortiz was probably going to ride the pine. Instead, he continues to play everyday in Triple-A. It feels like a safe bet to assume he will be back with the O’s sometime this summer.

It’s Kyle Bradish’s turn in the rotation. His season has been rather rocky considering the IL stint and a disastrous start against the Red Sox last time out. These Tigers are a lesser challenge, and it will be first time that Bradish has faced any of their hitters at this level. Hopefully he can take advantage.

The Orioles should have the entire bullpen ready to roll if he stumbles. The rain out on Friday, the off day coming on Monday, and D.L. Hall’s three innings of relief in game one of the doubleheader on Saturday means everyone is rather rested. Of course, the ideal scenario would be a complete game shutout from Bradish, but let’s be realistic here.

Anthony Santander heads to the bench for the first time since the Oakland series, more than two weeks ago. Although he has recovered a bit from his deep struggles earlier in the month, it has still been a rough go for the switch-hitter. The Orioles need more power from the middle of the order, so maybe a rest will recharge his batteries and supercharge his production.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, C Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Kyle Stowers, RF Austin Hays, LF Gunnar Henderson, 3B Jorge Mateo, SS Adam Frazier, 2B Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Kyle Bradish, RHP (1-1, 6:30 ERA)

Tigers Starting Lineup

Zach McKinstry, 2B Riley Greene, CF Javier Báez, SS Spencer Torkelson, 1B Nick Maton, DH Akil Baddoo, LF Matt Vierling, RF Jake Rogers, C Andy Ibáñez, 1B

Spencer Turnbull, RHP (1-3, 7.25 ERA)