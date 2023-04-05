Orioles Game #6 Game Thread: at Rangers, 2:05

It’s here. Grayson Rodriguez’s long-awaited MLB debut has arrived. This has all come together quite unexpectedly in the aftermath of Kyle Bradish’s injury on Monday. I’ve written this before and will say it again: I just didn’t think Mike Elias would summon Rodriguez to plug in as an emergency absence.

Even with Bradish now being on the injured list and the potential for Rodriguez to get two or three turns through the rotation, it seemed like the Orioles wanted Rodriguez to be in the minors to start the season. I guess this is just the way it lined up. Had it happened on a different day, Spenser Watkins or Bruce Zimmermann might have gotten the call instead.

I’m happier seeing Rodriguez, and will hopefully still be happy about that by game’s end today. Looming in the background is whatever was going on with Rodriguez’s command during spring training, an issue that certainly did not seem to be resolved from the one Norfolk start he made before this call-up. Now he gets to debut against a Rangers lineup that trashed the Phillies in the opening series but has mostly been held quiet by the Orioles for two games. It won’t be great if they’re set to break out.

Even with Adley Rutschman having caught the night game last night, the Orioles have him back behind the dish again here for Rodriguez’s debut. I am not sorry to see it. The team should do what it can to give Rodriguez the best chance for success today and there’s no question that means Rutschman calling and receiving his pitches. All that’s left to do now is hold our breath and hold on to our butts.

The roof over the Rangers stadium will be closed today.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - CF Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Gunnar Henderson - 3B Terrin Vavra - DH Austin Hays - LF Adam Frazier - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS

About the only concern with this defensive lineup is a lack of speed at the outfield corners, so, you know. Hopefully it doesn’t hurt Rodriguez today. We’ll see whether the batters can do much good against Jacob deGrom, the Texas starter for the game, who was not good on Opening Day.

Rangers lineup

Marcus Semien - 2B Corey Seager - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Adolis García - CF Josh Jung - 3B Robbie Grossman - RF Mitch Garver - DH Jonah Heim - C Ezequiel Duran - LF

Here we go. It’s Grayson time.