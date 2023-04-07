Friday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 3:05

The home opener is finally here! The Orioles will play baseball at Camden Yards for the first time this year after the threat of inclement weather bumped the game back a day. Baltimore will take on the Yankees at 3:05 p.m.

Dean Kremer will take the mound for Baltimore after the pregame festivities conclude. Kremer struggled in his first outing of the year at Boston and will be tested again by an impressive Yankee lineup.

Cedric Mullins will take his usual place atop the lineup and play center field. He will be joined in the outfield by Austin Hays and Anthony Santander.

Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo and Adam Frazier will all play the field, so Gunnar Henderson will serve as the designated hitter. Ryan Mountcastle will complete the infield at first base, and Adley Rutschman will catch Kremer.

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton will make up the heart of the order for New York. The Birds will face a familiar foe with Franchy Cordero playing right field, and star rookie Anthony Volpe will round out a lineup capable of going deep from any place in the order.

The Orioles have high hopes this season, and winning divisional games at home will help the team reach their goals. Let’s see what they’ve got!

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Gunnar Henderson DH Ramón Urías 3B Adam Frazier 2B Austin Hays LF Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer

Yankees lineup

DJ LeMahieu 3B Aaron Judge CF Anthony Rizzo 1B Giancarlo Stanton DH Gleyber Torres 2B Oswaldo Cabrera LF Jose Trevino C Franchy Cordero RF Anthony Volpe SS

Starter: RHP Clarke Schmidt