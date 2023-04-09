Orioles minor league recap 4/9: Tides score 21 runs in wild game in Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 21, Gwinnett Stripers (ATL) 2

No, that headline is not a typo. The Tides moved to 6-1 on the season with a 21-run game against the Stripers. They did it on 19 hits and seven walks and every player in the lineup reached base more than once except leadoff batter Colton Cowser (#5 prospect on CC’s composite list). Cowser had to settle for one single in the game.

The player of the game had to be Maverick Handley. Handley got four hits from the bottom of the lineup with two doubles, but he was hardly the only one racking up the hits. Connor Norby (#9) had three hits and four RBI and Jordan Westburg (#6) put up a single, a double, and a walk. Shortstop Joey Ortiz (#7) also had two hits, while Hudson Haskin (#17) had just one hit, but it was a triple. He also walked twice and scored four runs.

The Tides scored a team-record 11 runs in the 6th inning when they sent 15 batters to the plate. And the total 21 runs scored sets an Orioles’ affiliates record as well.

The pitching is more of an afterthought in this game, but it more than held its own. Starter Spenser Watkins gave up just one unearned run in five innings and Noah Denoyer got the unorthodox three-inning save.

Box Score

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (COL) 6, Bowie Baysox 5 - F/10

The Baysox held a two-run lead in the eighth inning but their bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Cade Povich (#12) started the game and lasted just three innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks.

A night after picking up three hits, César Prieto again had a big game. He was 3-for-5 out of the cleanup spot. He was the only Baysock with a multi-hit game. Coby Mayo (#8) and Heston Kjerstad (#10) were both 1-for-5, with Mayo picking up an RBI on his single.

DH John Rhodes hit his first home run of the year, a two-run shot.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen Ironbirds 8, Wilmington Blue Rocks (WAS) 2 - F/7

The Ironbirds easily took game one of the doubleheader. The top of the lineup featured Jud Fabian (#13) and James McCann, who was rehabbing on his way back to the Orioles. Both collected two hits, with Fabian launching his first home run of the season. McCann added on a bases-loaded walk to contribute.

It's hard to tell on this broadcast, but based on the swing and the outfielder not moving, Jud Fabian mashed his first home run of the year. pic.twitter.com/RPBbQaZKEo — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 8, 2023

Dylan Beavers (#11) doubled and walked in the game, while Frederick Benscome (#20) picked up a single and two walks. The only ranked prospect to go hitless was Max Wagner (#16), who left five men on base.

Starting pitcher Jake Lyons gave up one run in three innings with an impressive five strikeouts, but his relief was even better. Daniel Federman pitched the final four innings and struck out eight.

Box Score

High-A: Blue Rocks 8, Ironbirds 4 - F/8

Game two of the doubleheader went into extras and Ryan Long couldn’t hold the score. He had already pitch three scoreless innings before things fell apart and the Blue Rocks scored four runs in the top of the eighth.

Fabian, Beavers, and Benscome all reached base once in this game, while poor Wagner took an 0-fer to go 0-for-8 on the day. Isaac Bellony and Ryan Higgins each had a two-hit game.

Last year’s 5th round pick, Trace Bright, started the game and impressed with 10 strikeouts in just 3.2 innings. Bright gave up three runs, all unearned. However they were unearned based on his own error. But 10 strikeouts! I’ll be keeping my eye on you, Trace Bright.

Box Score

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 10, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

The Shorebirds’ pitching could not get the job done last night, as every pitcher who appeared gave up at least two runs. Starter pitcher Juan De Los Santos, who made 21 starts for the Shorebirds last year, gave up two runs over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. De Los Santos will turn 21 next month.

Jackson Holiday has had a lot of great plays with his bat this series, but here's a nice defensive highlight! pic.twitter.com/72J5vh6nPH — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) April 8, 2023

The Red Sox cooled down the red-hot Jackson Holliday (#3), who went just 1-for-4. Catcher Samuel Basallo (#14) went hitless. The Shorebirds managed just four hits, two from first baseman Maxwell Costes.

Box Score

Sunday’s Scheduled Games

Only Norfolk is scheduled to play today. They’ll host Gwinnett at 1:05 with starting pitcher DL Hall.