Orioles minor league recap 5/1: Sunday brings showers, another Tides win

Sunday saw all Orioles affiliates save Triple-A Norfolk get rained out. Bowie vs. Richmond will be made up on June 14. Aberdeen at Wilmington will be played on June 21. There is no scheduled date for Delmarva vs. Salem as of now.

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Charlotte Knights 3

A day after putting up a historic twenty-spot on the Knights, the top of the Tides’ order—Colton Cowser, Terrin Vavra, Jordan Westburg, and Connor Norby—went a combined 2-for-16. But it was OK because they were bailed out by the bottom of the lineup. Shayne Fontana, a 29th-rounder in 2019, had a monster day at the plate. He hit a third-inning home run to put the Tides on the board, then drove in two more runs with a seventh-inning triple. That homer, by the way, was Fontana’s first of the season, and it was a no-doubter:

First home run of the season for Shayne Fontana gives Norfolk the lead in today’s lone game on the farm.



pic.twitter.com/Ntbsnu0UNn — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) April 30, 2023

Fontana’s three-bagger was followed by a two-run home run from catcher Mark Kolozsvary, who had a nice 2-for-2 day with a walk. Non-roster veteran Daz Cameron hit his second home run in two days. Lewin Díaz also went 2-for-4. He’s OPS’ing .904.

Facing a Charlotte lineup full of rehabbing major leaguers, Chris Vallimont, a waiver pickup from the Twins in 2022, turned in an outing that was good enough for government work. Vallimont got touched up for a three-run fourth inning, courtesy of a Hanser Alberto RBI single and a Carlos Pérez home run, but he sustained no other damage, leaving after five innings with Norfolk down 3-1. Ryan Watson got the win with a strong bulk relief appearance of four scoreless innings (2 H, 3 BB, 3 SO).

Box score

Tuesday’s scheduled games: