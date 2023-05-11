Orioles minor league recap 5/11: Aberdeen lone winners despite solid pitching throughout

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 3, Norfolk Tides 2

Although the Tides lost, it was not on account of the pitching effort. DL Hall looked MLB-ready on the mound. Over six innings, he struck out nine, walked one, and allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run. His ERA at Triple-A is 3.29 this year. Dillion Tate followed with another rehab outing, tossing a scoreless inning, but he did issue a walk and allow a hit. Logan Gillaspie added a shutout inning, and Reed Garrett took the loss when he balked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Anthony Bemboom supplied the offense with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. That was Norfolk’s only hit with a runner in scoring position. They went 1-for-6 in such situations for the game. Connor Norby and Daz Cameron both doubled, and Joey Ortiz singled. That was the extent of the good news. Colton Cowser had a bad day, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. Jordan Westburg was 0-for-3 with a walk.

BemBOOM!



Anthony Bemboom launches his first big fly of the year to put Norfolk on top 2-0 in the fourth!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/aIydELGsqm — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 10, 2023

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 3, Bowie Baysox 2

Justin Armbruester’s spectacular season continued as he tossed five innings, struck out seven, and allowed one run on a solo homer. His season ERA dipped to 1.86 over 29 total innings with Double-A Bowie.

A rehabbing Mychal Givens was saddled with the loss. In two-thirds of an inning he allowed two runs to score on a walk and a single. There were also two stolen bases on him and catcher Randy Florentino, who had just entered the game at the start of the inning. Tyler Burch got out of Givens’ jam and tossed 1.1 total shutout innings before Wandisson Charles came in and struck out three in his one inning of work.

Bowie had plenty of runners on throughout the game with six hits and five walks, but they never really got the big hit, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. César Prieto led the team with two hits (both singles). Jacob Teter and Billy Cook each doubled. Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad combined to go 0-for-6 with three walks and four strikeouts atop the lineup.

Oh yeah, there was also...a skunk delay.

Today's game entered into a brief delay in the eighth, a SKUNK delay.@SabadosSports didn't miss a beat on the play-by-play. pic.twitter.com/xlkC1B2OxS — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) May 11, 2023

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 2

More good pitching here as all three hurlers used by the IronBirds had nice games. Daniel Federman struck out six over his four innings as the starter, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Jake Lyons snagged the win with four shutout innings in which he had just one baserunner and struck out nine. And Keagan Gillies closed things up with a perfect two-strikeout ninth.

Jackson Holliday filled up the stat sheet with a 1-for-2 day that included two walks, a run scored, a stolen base and a caught stealing. Max Wagner’s fourth homer of the day was Aberdeen’s only extra-base hit. Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian, and Adam Retzbach each singled

4th home run of the year for Max Wagner pic.twitter.com/TW3aOif7rO — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) May 11, 2023

Low-A: Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Delmarva needed just two pitchers to get through this game. Jared Beck started and delivered four shutout innings with four strikeouts, five hits, and two walks. Then he handed things over to Wyatt Cheney for the final four frames. He also had a fine day, but was saddled with a the loss after giving up two runs on three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

The only positive from the offense was Samuel Basallo. He played first base here, and went 3-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. Stiven Acevedo did contribute a single. The rest of the lineup was hitless, and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Douglas Hodo III swiped his fifth bag of the year.

Box Scores

Thursday’s Schedule