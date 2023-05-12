Orioles minor league recap 5/12: They are intentionally walking Colton Cowser now

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides Jacksonville 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 1

Cole Irvin made his latest case for a promotion with seven strong innings. The former Athletic limited Jacksonville to five hits and one run in the victory. He struck out four and walked one. Irvin threw 68 of 96 pitches for strikes.

Colton Cowser stole the spotlight from Irvin with a tremendous effort from the leadoff spot. Cowser kicked off the game with a solo home run and launched another blast his next time up. The former first-round pick singled in his third at bat, and by that point Jacksonville had seen enough. The Jumbo Shrimp intentionally walked Cowser in his fourth and final trip to the plate.

Joey Ortiz provided the only other offense with a solo homer in the eighth. Ortiz finished 1-for-3, but both Jordan Westburg and Connor Norby went hitless.

Darwinzon Hernández and Eduard Bazardo both delivered a scoreless inning to bring the win home.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 11, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 2

Bowie put on a show for the kids during an early education day. Heston Kjerstad blasted a leadoff home run before half the kids at the University of Arkansas had rolled out of bed. The former Razorback finished 2-for-5 with a walk and an RBI.

Cesar Prieto tallied four of Bowie’s 15 hits. Prieto tripled in the first, homered in the third and finished a double shy of the cycle. Coby Mayo launched a solo shot and took a walk during a 2-for-4 day, and Zach Watson added a pair of hits while playing left field.

Cade Povich rocked Harrisburg back to sleep through five magnificent innings. Povich surrendered only three hits, struck out 10 and did not allow a run.

Mychal Givens replaced Povich and struggled during another rehab outing. The first batter reached on an error before Givens allowed a single. Givens generated a pop fly for the first out, but he walked the next batter to load the bases. Connor Gillispie replaced Givens and allowed two of the runners to score.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 2 F/10

Frederick Bencosme sacrificed the Manfred Man to third base, and Isaac De Leon scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth. Jackson Holliday scored the first run on a Dylan Beavers’ single in the fourth and tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth. Max Wagner went 1-for-4 from the top of the order.

Ryan Long tossed four shutout innings in relief to give Aberdeen a chance to win the ball game. Ignacio Feliz tossed the final two innings to pick up the victory.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 2

Delmarva recorded only two hits in a sloppy Low-A game. Delmarva committed three errors, but the Wood Ducks countered with a whopping four miscues. Elio Prado and Creed Willems tallied the only Shorebird base hits. Samuel Basallo tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Delmarva loaded the bases in the top of the ninth before chaos ensued. Carter Young scored on a wild pitch to give the Shorebirds the lead. Down East’s catcher fired the ball home, but the ball bounced off the pitcher and trickled away from the plate. The bounce allowed an additional run to score, and Delmarva eventually won 4-2.

Juan De Los Santos limited the Wood Ducks to a pair of runs over five innings. Deivy Cruz followed and allowed only one hit in the final four frames. De Los Santos struck out four, and Cruz K’d six in the victory.

Box Scores can be found here

Friday’s Schedule