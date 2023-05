It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Pirates by a 6-3 score. Cedric Mullins delivered a three-run home run in the eighth inning to complete the seventh cycle in Orioles history, single-handedly offering several chances for the inaugural group of fans in the Bird Bath Splash Zone to be hosed down by Mr. Splash (yes, really). Kyle Bradish pitched a strong six innings as the Orioles won yet another opening game of a series.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.