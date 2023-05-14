Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Pirates, 1:35

The Orioles have already won the series against the Pirates. They will go for the sweep today with Joey Ortiz starting at short, Kyle Stowers playing right field, and Adley Rutschman out of the lineup.

The Orioles summoned Ortiz to Baltimore with Ryan McKenna nursing a sore back. Baltimore has yet to place McKenna on the injured list but felt the need to bring Ortiz aboard. The club optioned reliever Nick Vespi to make room for Ortiz. The move reduced the number of pitchers on the roster to 12.

Mychal Givens and Dillon Tate should arrive soon, but the Birds will temporarily make do with a smaller bullpen. Félix Bautista may not be available today after closing out the last two victories against Pittsburgh.

Cedric Mullins will take his usual place in center field. Austin Hays will join Stowers in the outfield with last night’s web gemmer Anthony Santander serving as the DH.

Ryan Mountcastle, Adam Frazier and Gunnar Henderson will round out the infield. Henderson will bat third against Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Keller has shined for Pittsburgh this season and enters the matchup with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.087 WHIP.

Kyle Gibson will pitch to James McCann. Gibson limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings his last time out. Hopefully the Birds can supply more than two runs today.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Anthony Santander DH Gunnar Henderson 3B Ryan Mountcastle 1B Adam Frazier 2B Austin Hays LF Kyle Stowers RF James McCann C Joey Ortiz SS

Starter: RHP Kyle Gibson