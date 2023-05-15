Monday Bird Droppings: A successful homestand rolls on

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The nice thing about getting a series win out of the way early is that a dud of a loss like yesterday’s doesn’t sting quite so much. The Orioles never got anything going against Pirates ace Mitch Keller, who delivered another dominant performance in what’s been a great season for him, sending the Birds to just their third shutout loss.

Still, the O’s had already sealed the series win over Pittsburgh by winning the first two games, which came on the heels of a 2-1 series win over the MLB-best Rays as well. The Orioles are well on track to survive — and perhaps thrive — during this grueling portion of the schedule, going 5-4 so far against three consecutive teams who were in first place when the series began (the Pirates have since dropped to second in the NL Central).

The O’s have four more games on their.longest homestand of the season, welcoming in the Angels for four to complete the 10-game stretch. Tonight’s opener is one heck of a pitching matchup, with the Orioles’ hotshot rookie Grayson Rodriguez facing off against the great Shohei Ohtani. It’s perhaps not the ideal opponent for an O’s offense that struck out 17 times yesterday. But hey, if there’s one thing this Orioles club has proven, it’s that they’re capable of doing something special on any given night.

An ominous six-game road trip to the unfriendly confines of Rogers Centre and Yankee Stadium awaits after this series. So banking a few more wins against a non-divisional opponent before that trek would be a pretty good idea for the Orioles.

Links

Orioles strike out 17 times in 4-0 loss to Pirates; Gibson allows 4 runs on 7 singles - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Poor Kyle Gibson has been the losing pitcher in all three of the Orioles’ shutout losses this year. Get this man some run support, Orioles!

‘It’s contagious’: Driven by young stars, the Orioles’ optimism is splashing into the stands in Baltimore

Another article from the national media about how much fun the Orioles are? Yes, please!

Orioles updates on McKenna, Urías, Givens, Tate and more - School of Roch

I never thought we’d see the day that the Orioles would carry fewer than their maximum allotment of 13 pitchers, but here they are with just 12. I have a feeling that won;t last, especially after the bullpen had to throw four innings yesterday.

Orioles share what their moms mean to them: ‘I’d give her the world if I could’ – Baltimore Sun

Awwwww. Could the Orioles be any sweeter?

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two former Orioles were born on this day: 2009 catcher Guillermo Rodriguez (45) and 2002-06 lefty Eric DuBose (47).

On this date in 1991, the Orioles hosted royalty for a night, as Queen Elizabeth II attended her first and only baseball game during a visit to the United States at the invitation of President George H. W. Bush. The two world leaders and their spouses visited with Orioles and Athletics players in a pregame ceremony on the field at Memorial Stadium. They watched the game from the box of O’s owner Eli Jacobs before leaving after the second inning.

Random Orioles game of the day

On May 15, 2001, the Orioles pounded the Tigers at Camden Yards, 11-3, their second straight game in which they scored double-digit runs. It was a well-rounded offensive attack, as every batter in the O’s lineup collected a hit except leadoff man Brady Anderson, who walked three times. Only two of the Orioles’ 15 hits were for extra bases, but the Birds were particularly timely with their knocks, going 8-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Number six and seven hitters David Segui and Melvin Mora each drove in three runs. Orioles starter Sidney Ponson (five innings, three runs) picked up his first win of the year as the O’s upped their record to 17-22.