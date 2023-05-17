Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs Angels, 6:35

May has been a better month for Kyle Bradish than April was. In his two starts since the calendar flipped, the righty has thrown 11 innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits, three walks, and 10 strikeouts. His ERA has shrunk from 6.14 to 4.56. It now better reflects his 4.35 FIP.

This will be the first time Bradish has faced the team that originally drafted him back in 2018. He spent a little over a year in the Angels organization before the Orioles acquired him (along with three other pitching prospects) in exchange for Dylan Bundy in December of 2019. Although Bundy did capture some down-ballot Cy Young votes in 2020, that deal is easily in the Orioles’ win column. It would feel even better if the 26-year-old can shove tonight.

Jorge Mateo will take a breather tonight. It’s his second day off this week as he also rested on Sunday against the Pirates. He is in the midst of a tough stretch with an OPS of just .292 since the start of May, and although he did drive in two runs yesterday he also struck out twice.

Joey Ortiz steps in at shortstop to make his second start since being recalled. And it’s Terrin Vavra in right field once again with Anthony Santander back at DH and Ryan Mountcastle starting at first base for the first time this series.

Ryan McKenna won’t start, but you can bet he pinch hits for Terrin Vavra (or maybe even Adam Frazier in the right situation) the moment a lefty enters the game. The outfielder is 5-for-12 this month and has crushed southpaws this season (.961 OPS). He will be pleased to see Tyler Anderson on the mound tomorrow.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, C Anthony Santander, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Gunnar Henderson, 3B Austin Hays, LF Adam Frazier, 2B Terrin Vavra, RF Joey Ortiz, SS

Kyle Bradish, RHP (1-1, 4.56 ERA)

Angels Starting Lineup

Taylor Ward, LF Mike Trout, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Hunter Renfroe, RH Brandon Drury, 2B Matt Thaiss, 1B Gio Urshela, 3B Chad Wallach, C Zach Neto, SS

Griffin Canning, RHP (2-1, 6.38 ERA)