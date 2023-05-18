Thursday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Angels, 12:35

The Orioles have certainly enjoyed their extended stint at Camden Yards. As they conclude this 10-game homestand, their longest of the year, the Birds have already clinched a winning record — 6-3 so far — and have won two series with an opportunity today to win the third.
They have the right man on the mound to do it. Tyler Wells has emerged as the Orioles’ ace, with a 163 ERA+ that’s far and away the best in the Birds’ rotation (Kyle Bradish, at 112, is the only other above average O’s starter in that category). Wells brings a 2.68 ERA and an MLB-leading 0.723 WHIP into this matchup. For a pitcher to be averaging that few baserunners after 47 innings is kind of ridiculous. Let’s see if he can keep it up against the Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani-led Angels lineup. (If you were hoping either of the two superstars would get the day off in this early-afternoon finale, sorry to disappoint.)
The Orioles were very late to post their lineup for this game, leading to speculation — fueled by Colton Cowser’s absence from the Triple-A Norfolk lineup last night — that the O’s might be making a significant roster move. Turns out that Cowser just has left quad tightness. Bleh. So if you were hoping a big prospect would be playing for the Orioles today, you’ll have to settle for Joey Ortiz, who’s making his second straight start, this time at second base. Lefties Cedric Mullins and Adam Frazier have the day off against veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson.
Orioles lineup:
LF Austin Hays
DH Adley Rutschman
1B Ryan Mountcastle
RF Anthony Santander
C James McCann
CF Ryan McKenna
SS Jorge Mateo
3B Gunnar Henderson
2B Joey Ortiz
RHP Tyler Wells
Angels lineup:
LF Mickey Moniak
CF Mike Trout
DH Shohei Ohtani
RF Hunter Renfroe
1B Brandon Drury
C Chad Wallach
3B Luis Rengifo
SS Zach Neto
2B Liván Soto
LHP Tyler Anderson
