Thursday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Angels, 12:35

The Orioles have certainly enjoyed their extended stint at Camden Yards. As they conclude this 10-game homestand, their longest of the year, the Birds have already clinched a winning record — 6-3 so far — and have won two series with an opportunity today to win the third.

They have the right man on the mound to do it. Tyler Wells has emerged as the Orioles’ ace, with a 163 ERA+ that’s far and away the best in the Birds’ rotation (Kyle Bradish, at 112, is the only other above average O’s starter in that category). Wells brings a 2.68 ERA and an MLB-leading 0.723 WHIP into this matchup. For a pitcher to be averaging that few baserunners after 47 innings is kind of ridiculous. Let’s see if he can keep it up against the Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani-led Angels lineup. (If you were hoping either of the two superstars would get the day off in this early-afternoon finale, sorry to disappoint.)

The Orioles were very late to post their lineup for this game, leading to speculation — fueled by Colton Cowser’s absence from the Triple-A Norfolk lineup last night — that the O’s might be making a significant roster move. Turns out that Cowser just has left quad tightness. Bleh. So if you were hoping a big prospect would be playing for the Orioles today, you’ll have to settle for Joey Ortiz, who’s making his second straight start, this time at second base. Lefties Cedric Mullins and Adam Frazier have the day off against veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson.

Orioles lineup:

LF Austin Hays

DH Adley Rutschman

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Anthony Santander

C James McCann

CF Ryan McKenna

SS Jorge Mateo

3B Gunnar Henderson

2B Joey Ortiz

RHP Tyler Wells

Angels lineup:

LF Mickey Moniak

CF Mike Trout

DH Shohei Ohtani

RF Hunter Renfroe

1B Brandon Drury

C Chad Wallach

3B Luis Rengifo

SS Zach Neto

2B Liván Soto

LHP Tyler Anderson