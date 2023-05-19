Friday night Orioles game thread: @ Blue Jays, 7:07 pm

First things first: tonight’s game between the Orioles and Blue Jays is being broadcast only on Apple TV+. So if you don’t have a subscription, you’ll have to either sign up for a free trial (I have seen both one- and three-month versions pop up here and there) or you’ll have to listen on the radio.

I happen to have Apple TV+ (I recommend checking out Severance) so I’m all set for tonight’s game. I will be weirded out by the dramatic camera work and annoyed by the non-local announcers, but if the Orioles can win I’ll get over that quickly.

So, the game. The Blue Jays are three games behind the Orioles in the division, so this is a big series in a sense. The Orioles, who have been comfortably in second place for some time, could find themselves a bit less comfortable if things don’t go their way.

Check out Mark Brown’s series preview if you want to get the lowdown on the pitching matchups. Kyle Gibson has struggled of late and this would be an ideal time for him to turn things around, although the tough Blue Jays lineup won’t make that easy.

Gunnar Henderson just began heating up over the homestand, but he is out today against the lefty Yusei Kikuchi. I personally would rather see Henderson at 3B and Joey Ortiz in at second for Adam Frazier. Or even Ortiz at shortstop instead of Jorge Mateo. But for some reason they never ask for my input.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Adley Rutschman (S) C

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

4. Anthony Santander (S) DH

5. Austin Hays (R) LF

6. Ryan McKenna (R) RF

7. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

8. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

9. Joey Ortiz (R) 3B

SP: Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Blue Jays lineup

1. George Springer (R) RF

2. Bo Bichette (R) SS

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) DH

4. Daulton Varsho (L) LF

5. Matt Chapman (R) 3B

6. Brandon Belt (L) 1B

7. Whit Merrifield (R) 2B

8. Danny Jansen (R) C

9. Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF

SP: Yusei Kikuchi (LHP)

Let’s go O’s!