It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Blue Jays in the opening game of this three-game series, 6-2. Ryan Mountcastle continued his dominance of Canada by hitting a three-run go-ahead home run for the Orioles, Anthony Santander and Adam Frazier also homered, and Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings on the way to the O’s victory.

